WaFd Bank Teams with Plaid to Give Banking Clients Secure Seamless Access to Financial Solutions

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company"), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, "WaFd Bank" today announced its partnership with Plaid, a data network that powers the tools millions of people rely on to live healthier financial lives to bring secure financial solutions to WaFd clients. By joining forces, WaFd and Plaid offer an API-based open finance experience delivering the data connectivity that consumers now expect to achieve financial wellness. Importantly, the choice will be with the individual banking customer to opt in to use the Plaid API integration into other applications.

“At WaFd Bank, our goal is to provide frictionless banking to our clients,” said Dustin Hubbard, Chief Technology Officer at WaFd Bank. “By working with Plaid, our clients are able to securely access their banking details from more than 6,000 different applications.” President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall commented, “It’s our mission at WaFd Bank to give all clients the power to access their banking seamlessly and with confidence. This is yet another investment toward our commitment to provide the most current and reliable digital tools and capabilities in finance.”

Washington Federal Bank, a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has more than 200 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

