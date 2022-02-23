Wachter Inc. Partners with PORTL to Transform Retail, Corporate, Education, and Healthcare Locations into Immersive Guest Experience Destinations

Top technology integrator and hologram leader team up to bring brand destinations to life with real-time, live connections on location

LENEXA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wachter, Inc., technology consultant and nationwide solutions integrator, has signed a deal to put PORTL hologram units in its client locations. Enabled with IoT, AI, touchscreens, voice activation, facial recognition, and more, the units can present life-size human ambassadors — live or prerecorded — in life-like 4K for interactive experiences, as well as digital objects of all kinds. Possible use cases include interactive wayfinding, virtual dressing rooms, celebrity appearances and performances, and dynamic experiential branding activations.

Wachter combines and develops next-gen technologies that enable retailers to engage with consumers and extract meaningful data in real time. Wachter deploys large-scale and single-site projects through its nationwide workforce — including dedicated deployment teams for technology rollouts — which allow retailers to quickly see ROI on technology investments.

“Creating a memorable destination shopping experience is challenging enough for retailers,” said Wachter Vice President of Strategic Innovation Matt Tyler. “Designing, implementing, and supporting the technology required to make that happen becomes overwhelming and is often put on the back burner due to complexity or cost. Wachter’s exclusive partnership with PORTL and Intel provides an easy, scalable, turn-key solution allowing our customers to effortlessly provide a one-of-a-kind, engaging, in-person encounter to their shoppers.”

PORTL has created an entirely self-contained, plug-and-play unit that is already being used all over the world in retail, healthcare, corporate communications, entertainment, education, and more. Previous public activation partners include DHL, AT&T, T-Mobile, Netflix, HBO, Diageo, and Chase Bank. Celebrities known for using PORTL include Usain Bolt, Marshawn Lynch, Lewis Hamilton, Kane Brown, and P. Diddy. The Los Angeles-based startup recently received three honors at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, and announced its forthcoming smaller unit, the PORTL M on the Today Show.

“Wachter makes so much crucial stuff happen that we take for granted as we go about our lives,” said PORTL Inc. CEO and Inventor David Nussbaum. “With their reach, the trust they have from the biggest names in retail and beyond to handle their most valuable assets, and their reputation for innovation and precision, Wachter is the perfect partner to bring PORTL technology to some of the biggest companies in the world.”

About Wachter, Inc.

Founded in 1930, Wachter is a leading nationwide solutions integrator helping clients transform their business through consulting, managed services, electrical systems, IT networks, industrial automation, and safety and security. Wachter conceives, designs, installs, and maintains these complex systems, providing clients with a competitive edge by increasing productivity, lowering operational costs, and streamlining internal processes.



Visit wachter.com/portl for more information.

Follow Wachter: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About PORTL

PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum, its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for education, retail, marketing, and the hospitality industry. The Tim Draper-backed startup has recently been named the number one new technology at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, the Best new Telecom Startup by the IT awards, and a three-time CES Innovation Awards Honoree for 2022. PORTL’s headquarters are in Los Angeles and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



Joshua Phillips



Partner Marketing Manager



jphillips@wachter.com

816-820-6816