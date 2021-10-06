Home Business Wire W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Multiple High-Profile Promotions
Business Wire

W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Multiple High-Profile Promotions

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. Capra Consulting Group announced today the promotion of two industry veterans, Clint Cady and Patrick T. Raycroft, to the role of Partner.

“Clint and Patrick have been critically important to the exponential growth of W. Capra,” said Terry Mahoney, W. Capra founding Partner. “They bring an exciting mix of capabilities, ideas, and leadership to all of W. Capra’s consulting practices. Their passion for this business, their respect for our people, and energy will help us carry W. Capra into the future.”

W. Capra also announced the promotion of payment industry veteran, Jim DuBoyce, to Managing Director of Payments. Jim has over 30 years of industry expertise, 16 with W. Capra, and has been critical to the conception, development and high-quality delivery of W. Capra’s payments service offerings.

About W. Capra Consulting Group

W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. Since the year 2000, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.

Contacts

W. Capra Consulting Group

312-873-3300

info@wcapra.com
www.wcapra.com
Mike Streams

Articoli correlati

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced today that it will report its financial results...
Continua a leggere

Lattice to Highlight Low Power Optimized ML Solutions at Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will deliver a...
Continua a leggere

TechTarget to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire