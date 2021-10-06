W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Multiple High-Profile Promotions

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. Capra Consulting Group announced today the promotion of two industry veterans, Clint Cady and Patrick T. Raycroft, to the role of Partner.

“Clint and Patrick have been critically important to the exponential growth of W. Capra,” said Terry Mahoney, W. Capra founding Partner. “They bring an exciting mix of capabilities, ideas, and leadership to all of W. Capra’s consulting practices. Their passion for this business, their respect for our people, and energy will help us carry W. Capra into the future.”

W. Capra also announced the promotion of payment industry veteran, Jim DuBoyce, to Managing Director of Payments. Jim has over 30 years of industry expertise, 16 with W. Capra, and has been critical to the conception, development and high-quality delivery of W. Capra’s payments service offerings.

About W. Capra Consulting Group



W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. Since the year 2000, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.

