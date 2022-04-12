Home Business Wire W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Kevin Struthers Promotion
W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Kevin Struthers Promotion

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W. Capra Consulting Group announced this month the promotion of Kevin Struthers to the role of Associate Director – Digital.

“Leveraging experience gained over decades in the business as a disruptive technologist, Kevin Struthers has been integral in taking W. Capra clients’ digital and data services to the next level,” said Mike Streams, W. Capra Partner. “He is a voracious student of the game that keeps W. Capra at the forefront of digital strategy. His vision, passion, and infectious personality make him an invaluable asset to the W. Capra family.”

Kevin has myriad years of industry expertise, seven with W. Capra, and has been critical to the development and high-quality delivery of W. Capra’s digital service offerings.

Kevin will use his prior experience and willingness to engage in ongoing education to ensure W. Capra clients operate at the bleeding edge of not only the digital offerings within their industries but across all industries.

About W. Capra Consulting Group

W. Capra Consulting Group is an industry leader in providing IT and business focused advisory and professional services in retail technology. For over two decades, W. Capra has helped organizations of all sizes understand, develop and execute strategies to solve the toughest challenges related to payment acceptance, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and data security. The W. Capra team is composed of industry experts who possess deep insight and experience across the industries they serve.

W. Capra Consulting Group

312-873-3300

info@wcapra.com
www.wcapra.com

