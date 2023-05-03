<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

Vyond Launches Global Partner Certification Program

di Business Wire

Enhanced Reseller Program Enables Partners to More Effectively Sell and Train With the Leading AI-Powered Video Creation Platform for the Enterprise

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES LONDON– Vyond, the leader in AI-powered video creation, announces a new Partner Certification Program as part of its Global Reseller Program. Vyond reseller partners now have self-service access to a world-class pool of resources to train enterprise and SMB customers with a focus on training and eLearning, human resources, internal communications, and sales and marketing. The launch of the Partner Certification Program means that Vyond customers gain faster access to in-country, in-language training, as well as localized sales and support in their own time zones.


“Our partners are central to our strategy as we grow around the world,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “When a reseller integrates Vyond into its portfolio, they empower their customers to communicate better and achieve better business outcomes. Our new certification program accelerates the ability of our partners to expand their Vyond business, and to deliver enhanced customer service and satisfaction in their local markets.”

Vyond’s new Partner Certification Program enables resellers to grow revenue by bundling training services with sales of Vyond software licenses. Partners can also upskill their personnel to become “Vyond Certified Trainers,” and earn special badges that recognize their mastery of Vyond’s video creation software. Several of Vyond’s platinum partners – including UK-based Omniplex Learning – are already Certified Resellers, and additional partners across Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America will be certified over the next quarter.

“Vyond’s video creation platform is second to none for creating engaging business communications and we have proven its importance and demand with numerous UK customers,” said Omniplex Learning CEO Patrick Jocelyn. “The new partner certification program is a great way to create both sales and customer success. Becoming certified in the Vyond platform empowers us to engage directly with the large addressable market for training, eLearning, and adjacent markets. We’re very excited to see the new program come to life.”

Joining the Program

More information on Vyond’s global partner program can be found here.

Product News from Vyond

In a separate announcement today, Vyond launched the Spring Release of its award-winning AI-powered video creation platform. The new release includes major enhancements to Vyond Studio, as well as the introduction of Vyond Go – the industry’s first AI-based script and video creator that will revolutionize the speed, ease, and scalability of business communications.

About Vyond

Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of SMBs, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond Studio is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com.

