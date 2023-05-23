Vyond Announces Shutterstock Integration To Add Millions of New Visual and Audio Assets into its Video Creation Platform

Leader in AI-Powered Video Provides Customers Access to a World-Class Creative Library For Even More Engaging and Effective Storytelling

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vyond, the leader in AI-powered video creation, today announced an API integration with Shutterstock, the leading global creative platform. Vyond users will be able to discover and use Shutterstock content directly within the Vyond platform, empowering them to create even more engaging and effective videos for training, eLearning, HR, internal comms, and sales/marketing applications.

“The addition of Shutterstock assets to our platform is part of our ongoing strategy to make Vyond the most effective and efficient tool for creating vibrant business videos,” said Gary Lipkowitz, CEO of Vyond. “Our customers will have instant access to a world-class library of relevant and compelling visual and audio content that will enhance their Vyond videos, without slowing their storytelling process down in any way. This is another big win for our customers.”

Vyond has an unmatched library of original content. By integrating Shutterstock into its platform, Vyond is increasing its customers’ ability to create highly relevant and engaging communications. With this integration, Shutterstock will offer more than three million images, more than 100,000 videos, and nearly 7,000 music tracks from its expansive content library. Vyond users will be able to easily find authentic visuals that reflect scenes from everyday life; visuals from specific regions relevant to location and culture; and even more diverse and thoughtful representations of people within the Vyond asset library.

Product News from Vyond

Earlier this month, Vyond announced the Spring Release of its award-winning AI-powered video creation platform. The new release includes the introduction of Vyond Go – the industry’s first AI-based script and video creator that will revolutionize the speed, ease, and scalability of business communications. The company also released major enhancements to its award-winning Vyond Studio that will soon include the Shutterstock integration announced today.

Visit Vyond at ATD International Conference & Expo

Vyond is demonstrating the latest version of Vyond Studio and previewing Vyond Go at ATD ICE this week on May 22-24, 2023 at booth 1123.

About Vyond

Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of SMBs, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com.

