Vultr® Kubernetes Engine Now Generally Available Worldwide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr®, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure, today announces that Vultr Kubernetes Engine (VKE) is generally available. With VKE, Vultr customers can create a fully managed Kubernetes cluster in just a few minutes – in 24 global locations.

Vultr simplifies Kubernetes through the ability to spin up clusters atop Vultr’s elastic cloud infrastructure, making the process much easier and less expensive than it is with the Big Tech cloud providers. Customers have the option to create clusters using any of Vultr’s virtual machine types, including its new Optimized Cloud Compute instances, powered by 3rd Generation AMD EPYC CPUs.

VKE is a CNCF Certified Conformant service, so customers can easily deploy existing Kubernetes apps to Vultr’s managed Kubernetes service.

“Kubernetes has emerged as the de facto standard platform for container orchestration, but it can be difficult for developers, SMBs, and enterprises to adopt,” said David Dymko, Director of Engineering, Cloud Native at Vultr. “Today we’re bringing to market our managed Kubernetes service, which abstracts away much of Kubernetes’ complexity via automation. We believe that Vultr Kubernetes Engine sets a new bar for making Kubernetes easy to use, affordable, and globally accessible.”

The Big Tech cloud providers typically charge upwards of $70 per month for the control plane that manages Kubernetes worker nodes. In contrast, VKE’s control plane is completely free. Customers need only pay for the underlying resources of their specific cluster, including worker nodes, block storage, load balancers and network utilization. Vultr Kubernetes Engine’s pricing structure makes managed Kubernetes affordable for individual developers, small and medium businesses and enterprise teams.

Vultr Block Storage is Now Available Worldwide

In addition, Vultr has added a persistent Block Storage Solution (HDD) to accompany its managed Kubernetes service. Now, Vultr customers have the ability to attach large amounts of persistent HDD storage to Kubernetes clusters or virtual machines.

Getting started with VKE is as simple as provisioning a cluster in the control panel. Visit Vultr’s Docs library for detailed guides and instructions.

If you’d like to discuss migrating a large scale application to VKE, contact Vultr to speak with members of its sales and solutions engineering teams.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.3 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

