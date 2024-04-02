VulnCheck Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Exploit Intelligence Company Recognized for Helping Enterprise, Government and Cybersecurity Solution Providers Solve the Vulnerability Prioritization Challenge

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, has been named one of the Top 10 Finalists for the RSA Conference™ 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work delivering comprehensive exploit and vulnerability intelligence to help defenders outpace adversaries. VulnCheck will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, May 6, at the RSA Conference 2024 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.





Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions, received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years, and have a profound impact on bringing next-generation solutions to market that are meaningful across the cybersecurity industry. VulnCheck will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“The submissions for this year’s RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President of the RSA Conference. “The evolution of global cyber threats is constant and there’s no better place to look for solutions and to help solve these challenges than in our own community.”

Despite the $26 billion spent globally on vulnerability management, security teams continue to fight a losing battle with slow, legacy platforms that need more context to prioritize emerging threats effectively. VulnCheck is redefining how enterprise, government, and cybersecurity solution providers prioritize which vulnerabilities to address first with autonomous vulnerability prioritization.

VulnCheck’s platform provides the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability and intelligence, autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence to help cybersecurity teams outpace adversaries. Its autonomous vulnerability prioritization requires zero human analysis, enabling machine-to-machine consumption and actioning from VulnCheck data, filling a significant gap in the market, and consolidating legacy solutions.

“Speed, efficacy, and breadth of data are the most valuable assets to security teams working to mitigate vulnerability risks,” said Anthony Bettini, founder and CEO at VulnCheck. ”VulnCheck’s differentiator in the market is its ability to deliver intelligence that no other solution can discover. We have the only solution capable of distilling an internet-wide collection of vulnerability and exploit intelligence down to what truly matters to mitigate weaponization for virtually any vulnerability based on how it has been or could potentially be exploited. The recognition from RSAC and the esteemed panel of judges is incredible validation for what we’re building at VulnCheck.”

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6, and winners will be announced at approximately 1:30 p.m. later that day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. Hugh Thompson, RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of the RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

For more information regarding the RSA Conference 2024 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa. For more information on how VulnCheck is helping organizations solve an enormous challenge in the cybersecurity market, visit https://youtu.be/5CiPvGJNkEU.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Mastodon, or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sam Hussey



fama PR for VulnCheck



vulncheck@famapr.com