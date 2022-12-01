VTS Strengthens its Leadership Team with New CTO to Support Technological Innovation

The Appointment of Swaroopa Penikelapati Comes as VTS Continues to Experience Rapid Growth Across its Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTS, the commercial real estate industry’s leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle, today announced the expansion of its Executive Team with the appointment of Swaroopa Penikelapati as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. In her new role, Penikelapati will lead the entire engineering and IT teams – driving innovation and continuing VTS’ work in providing best-in-class technology solutions for customers.

As CTO, Penikelapati will partner with VTS’ Chief Product Officer, Gijo Mathew, to build and scale VTS’ entire platform for customers, driven by unique first-party data and insights available only to VTS. The VTS Platform, through proprietary software and data, enables real estate organizations of all sizes to make and execute smarter decisions about spaces, buildings, tenants, and markets with unparalleled speed and intelligence.

Most recently, Penikelapati served as the Senior Vice President of Engineering at VTS, and has been with the company for over three years, having been part of the PropertyCapsule acquisition in October 2019. Penikelapati was one of the co-founders of PropertyCapsule, and also served as the Chief Technology Officer. Prior to that, she held positions at Dotloop – which was acquired by Zillow in 2015, and Wells Fargo.

“ As our platform and customer base expands, it’s imperative that we continue to expand our best-in-class team with top talent who share our collective VTS values,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “ Swaroopa’s strong background in real estate tech, coupled with 20 years of software engineering and development expertise is invaluable to us in delivering essential CRE technology solutions.”

“ Having witnessed VTS’ evolution over the past three years from a one-product company into a four-product integrated solution, I’m thrilled by my new appointment and the opportunity to lead our engineering and IT teams as we continue providing the industry with technology that is critical to their operations,” said Swaroopa Penikelapati. “ This is an exciting time for VTS, particularly on the engineering side, as we continue building meaningful solutions and a cohesive platform for our customers.”

According to 2021 data from McKinsey, women comprise less than 25% of all C-suite positions, and women of color represent only 4% of those positions. In the United States, only 8.4% of Chief Technology Officers roles are held by women. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central pillars to the foundation of VTS, and as a company, VTS is committed to meaningful advancements of DE&I within both the real estate and technology spaces. VTS believes that innovation is rooted in diverse perspectives and backgrounds, and building an inclusive workforce is an important step to ensuring more equity within the real estate and technology industries.

VTS has recently been named to Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Real Estate, Fortune’s Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials, Built In’s Best Places to Work, Glassdoor’s Highest Rated Cloud Companies List, as well as the Forbes Cloud 100 2021. VTS continues to experience strategic rapid growth and is actively hiring throughout the firm. Visit vts.com/careers to learn more.

About VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry’s leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry and delivers data insights and solutions for everyone in commercial real estate to fuel their investment and asset strategy, leasing and marketing automation, property operations, and tenant experience.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Data, VTS Market, VTS Rise, and VTS Lease, every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given the real-time market information and executional capabilities to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform globally. VTS’ user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

Contacts

Media

Eric Johnson



VTS



eric.johnson@vts.com

Nathaly Martinez



Marino



nmartinez@marinopr.com