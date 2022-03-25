VTS Announces Accelerate 2022, the Leading Innovation Conference for Commercial Real Estate Executives

May 3-4 in New York City, the industry’s most innovative thought leaders will gather in-person at the highly anticipated fifth annual event to discuss ideas, trends, and technologies that define modern commercial real estate

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTS, the commercial real estate (CRE) industry’s leading technology platform, today announced that following a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its annual conference, Accelerate, will return in 2022 for its fourth year, to be held in-person May 3-4 at Convene at Brookfield Place, located in Lower Manhattan. The premier conference will bring together more than 400 innovative executives and influential thought leaders to discuss the technologies, trends, and ideas that define modern commercial real estate in what will be a “new normal.”

Accelerate 2022 will feature two days of content, including keynote presentations from distinguished guest speakers and VTS executives, breakout sessions with influential commercial real estate leaders and tech visionaries, VTS user-education content, and networking events. The conference content has been specifically designed to educate members of the C-Suite and senior leasing and asset management executives about the modernization of commercial real estate and how leading companies are adapting their strategies to stay competitive and win. Attendees will leave Accelerate 2022 armed with actionable tactics to help their organizations become data-driven and technology-enabled, and will make meaningful connections with the remarkable individuals shaping the industry’s future.

Throughout the two-day event, topics will include: adapting and winning in CRE, the future of flex leasing, products enabling the digital transformation of real estate, evolving operations strategies to stay competitive, and the rapidly changing landscape of the industry. Outside of VTS, speakers will include Barry Sternlicht — Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, Jonathan Neman — Co-Founder and CEO of sweetgreen, Ben Brown — Managing Director of Brookfield Property Group, Sandeep Mathrani — CEO of WeWork, Scott Rechler — CEO of RXR Realty, and more.

“ With content specifically curated for the future of the market — the level of networking, ideation, and engagement at Accelerate is unparalleled, and after a two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to hosting the conference once again this year,” said Nick Romito, CEO of VTS. “ Now in its fourth year, Accelerate remains the can’t-miss event for industry professionals and those looking to tap the pulse of what’s happening in CRE. As we settle into a new normal, now more than ever, gathering the most influential heads of the industry together is critical in navigating the COVID-19 recovery and beyond.”

With a higher level of interactive engagement than ever before, attendees at this year’s conference will be able to experience the VTS platform firsthand to understand how it can help meet tenants’ new expectations — from marketing space online, to driving tenant engagement and retention, and more. On-site, attendees can also interface with product pop-ups, live demos, a technical genius bar, and the VTS Rise mobile app.

For more information, including event registration, visit accelerate.vts.com.

ABOUT VTS

VTS is the commercial real estate industry’s leading technology platform that transforms how strategic decisions are made and executed across the asset lifecycle. In 2013, VTS revolutionized the commercial real estate industry’s leasing operations with what is now VTS Lease. Today, the VTS Platform is the largest first-party data source in the industry and delivers data insights and solutions for everyone in commercial real estate to fuel their investment and asset strategy, leasing and marketing automation, property operations, and tenant experience.

With the VTS Platform, consisting of VTS Data, VTS Market, VTS Rise, and VTS Lease, every business stakeholder in commercial real estate is given the real-time market information and executional capabilities to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. VTS is the global leader with more than 60% of Class A office space in the U.S., and 12 billion square feet of office, retail, and industrial space is managed through our platform globally. VTS’ user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals and industry-leading customers such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL, and CBRE. To learn more about VTS, and to see our open roles, visit www.vts.com.

