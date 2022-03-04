Home Business Wire VTEX’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website
VTEX’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC (www.sec.gov/edgar/) on February 24, 2022 and is available on the Company’s website (/www.investors.vtex.com/) and also on the Company’s page on SEC’s database (www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1793663&owner=exclude). Class A common shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following links: https://www.investors.vtex.com/financials/annual-reports or https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1793663/000119312522052165/d320815d20f.htm.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2021, we were trusted by more than 2,400 customers with over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

