VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26th, 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the backbone for connected commerce, will release the financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31st, 2025, via conference call and audio webcast, on February 26th, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-800-715-9871 (Conference ID –3544576–) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived webcast replay will be available following the call's conclusion.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the commerce suite of choice for bold CIOs and CEOs globally, delivering transformative outcomes with unprecedented operational efficiency. By unifying a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions—including B2C, B2B, Omnichannel, and Retail Media— VTEX empowers brands and retailers to eliminate friction, foster collaboration, and accelerate growth. More than just software, VTEX is an agent of transformation, seamlessly connecting customers, partners, and developers to drive tangible business results. Trusted by 2.4 thousand global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, VTEX supports 3.4 thousand active online stores across 43 countries (FY ended December 31, 2024). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

VTEX IR Contact

Julia Vater Fernández

VP of Investor Relations

investors@vtex.com