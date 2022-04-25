Home Business Wire VTEX to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022
Business Wire

VTEX to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on May 12, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 630556 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality. As of December 31, 2021, we were trusted by more than 2,400 customers with over 3,200 active online stores across 38 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Contacts

VTEX IR Contact
Julia Vater Fernández

Investor Relations Director

investors@vtex.com

Articoli correlati

SBA Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (Nasdaq: SBAC) ("SBA" or the "Company") today reported results for the quarter ended...
Continua a leggere

Rand Capital Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand” or the “Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for...
Continua a leggere

SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 5

Business Wire Business Wire -
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SBA Communications Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Outlook; and...

Business Wire