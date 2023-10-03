Home Business Wire Vroom to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 7, 2023
Business Wire

Vroom to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 7, 2023

di Business Wire

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for November 8, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET.


To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link which is also available on our investor relations website. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast will also be available via the same link and at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Vroom

Jon Sandison

investors@vroom.com

Articoli correlati

Comtech to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on October 12, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 3, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Intel to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intel Corporation today announced that it will report third-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Continua a leggere

New TEP Battery System Will Support Transition to a Cleaner, Greener Grid

Business Wire Business Wire -
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tucson Electric Power (TEP) will build a large battery energy storage system in southeast Tucson to help...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php