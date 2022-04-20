Home Business Wire Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event
Business Wire

Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Members of the leadership team will provide a presentation on Vroom’s strategic vision, key initiatives, and financial targets. There will also be a Q&A session.

More information on the event and participation details will be made available ahead of the date. A live webcast will be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the event will also be accessible on the website.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Vroom

Liam Harrington

investors@vroom.com

Articoli correlati

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KOSDAQ092190--Seoul Viosys (“SVC”) (KOSDAQ: 092190), a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., announced that the United...
Continua a leggere

PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

Business Wire Business Wire -
A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale SARAWAK,...
Continua a leggere

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire Business Wire -
KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with Revolutionary New Technology OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five of Omaha’s leading local television...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Seoul Viosys Obtains Permanent Injunction Against UV LED Products That Infringe Violeds Patented Technology

Business Wire