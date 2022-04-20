Vroom Announces Upcoming Analyst and Investor Event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual analyst and investor event on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Members of the leadership team will provide a presentation on Vroom’s strategic vision, key initiatives, and financial targets. There will also be a Q&A session.

More information on the event and participation details will be made available ahead of the date. A live webcast will be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the event will also be accessible on the website.

About Vroom (Nasdaq: VRM)

Vroom is an innovative, end-to-end ecommerce platform that offers a better way to buy and a better way to sell used vehicles. The Company’s scalable, data-driven technology brings all phases of the vehicle buying and selling process to consumers wherever they are and offers an extensive selection of vehicles, transparent pricing, competitive financing, and contact-free, at-home pick-up and delivery.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Vroom



Liam Harrington



investors@vroom.com