VRChat Partners With Anthos Capital to Close $80M Series D

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gaming–VRChat, a social virtual reality (VR) platform that allows users to create, publish, and explore virtual worlds with other users around the globe, announced a Series D investment round of $80 million. The round was led by Anthos Capital, alongside participating investors Makers Fund, GFR Fund and others.

VRChat is the leading social VR platform with millions of users, hundreds of thousands of worlds and over ten million unique avatars. It’s the top free VR application on both the Steam and Oculus Rift store, with over 40,000 concurrent users. Thanks to the creative freedom of VRChat’s tools, users have turned VRChat into a unique cultural phenomenon, tied closely to internet memes, events and culture. It has also become a virtual hangout for online events and communities.

“ VRChat hosts a vibrant, creative, and engaged community that has played a critical role in shaping its continued development. We’re excited to work with our investment partners to further grow and empower our community at an accelerated pace,“ says Graham Gaylor, Cofounder and CEO, VRChat.

This investment provides VRChat the resources to expedite development of a creator economy where members can earn, an enhanced social discovery system for more meaningful experiences, and expansion to more platforms. These enhancements will contribute to VRChat’s rapid growth and allow more people to access this virtual universe.

“ We are proud to partner with VRChat as it further revolutionizes social experiences. As the market for virtual reality grows, VRChat is primed for significant expansion and growth as the leading platform for virtual worlds,” says Brian Ames, Managing Director at Anthos Capital.

“ VRChat’s passionate and talented team has been building the most immersive creator-led and community-first platform,” says Jay Chi, Founding Partner at Makers Fund. “ At Makers we look for innovative companies with great leaders; we are true believers in VRChat’s mission to deliver a user generated VR experience, connecting people around the world and are very excited to continue on the journey with them.”

About VRChat

Founded in 2014, VRChat offers an immense collection of social VR experiences built by its users. Players can explore, socialize, and create with others from around the world. The platform allows users to personalize their own VR experiences, including custom avatars, worlds, games, hangouts, events, and more. VRChat is available on Steam, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and VIVEPORT, with additional platforms on the way.

