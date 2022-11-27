VPN Cyber Monday Deals 2022: NordVPN, IPVanish, Surfshark, ExpressVPN & More Deals Published by Saver Trends

The best Cyber Monday VPN deals for 2022, featuring all the best annual & monthly VPN plan deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our list of the top VPN deals for Cyber Monday 2022, including all the latest offers on CyberGhost, Atlas VPN, Ivacy VPN, Private Internet Access VPN and more. Check out the best deals in the list below.
Best VPN Deals:
- Save 63% off NordVPN + 3 months free at the NordVPN Black Friday sale (NordVPN.com)
- Save up to 71% on IPVanish 12-month, 3-month & 1-month VPN plans (IPVanish.com)
- Save up to 84% on Surfshark VPN plans (Surfshark.com)
- Save up to 49% on ExpressVPN annual, semi-annual & monthly plans (ExpressVPN.com)
- Save up to 84% on CyberGhost 1-month, 6-month & 24-month VPN plans (CyberGhostVPN.com)
- Save up to 85% on Atlas VPN 2-year, 12-month & 1-month plans (AtlasVPN.com)
- Save up to 83% on Private Internet Access VPN plans (PrivateInternetAccess.com)
- Save up to 90% on Ivacy VPN plans (Ivacy.com)
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop their live Black Friday deals across a wide range of categories. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Saver Trends recommends using Capital One Shopping’s free browser extension when hunting for deals this Cyber Monday. It’s completely free and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on also compares prices on Best Buy, Target, Amazon and more stores while shopping online, alerting users when a better offer has been identified. Saver Trends is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
