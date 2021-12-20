VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing To Nasdaq In Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with Dave Inc.

CHICAGO & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC) (“VPCC”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it intends to withdraw the listing of its Class A common stock, warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock and related units from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and list its Class A common stock and warrants on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) following, and subject to, the completion of its previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Dave Inc. (“Dave”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, which is expected to close on or around January 5, 2022.

In connection with the Business Combination, VPCC will change its name to Dave Inc. Following the closing of the Business Combination, VPCC and Dave expect the combined company’s Class A common stock and warrants to commence trading on Nasdaq on or about January 6, 2022 under the symbols “DAVE” and “DAVEW,” respectively. VPCC’s Class A common stock and warrants to purchase shares of Class A common stock are expected to continue to trade on NYSE until the transfer to Nasdaq is complete. The last day of trading of VPCC’s units, Class A common stock and warrants on the NYSE is expected to be January 5, 2022, assuming closing of the Business Combination on such date.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc.’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the Fintech industry headquartered or with operations in the United States. VPCC’s sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit: www.victoryparkcapital.com/vih/vpc-impact-acquisition-holdings-iii/.

About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave helps its more than 11 million customers budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, VPCC filed a registration statement on Form S-4 and amendments thereto (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective on December 9, 2021, along with a definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by VPCC on December 13, 2021 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). This press release is not a substitute for the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus that is both the proxy statement distributed to holders of VPCC’s common stock in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the vote by VPCC’s stockholders with respect to the Business Combination and other matters as may be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination. This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination.

Investors and security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and any other relevant documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to these documents, carefully and in their entirety because they contain or will contain important information about Dave, VPCC, the Business Combination and related matters.

The Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus has been mailed to stockholders of VPCC as of November 12, 2021, the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. VPCC’s stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These documents can also be obtained free of charge from VPCC upon written request to VPCC by emailing vih3info@victoryparkcapital.com or by directing a request to VPCC’s secretary at c/o Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Suite 5200, Chicago, IL 60606.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or securityholder. However, VPCC, Dave, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from VPCC’s stockholders in connection with the Business Combination under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding VPCC directors and executive officers may be found in its registration statement on Form S-1, including amendments thereto, relating to its initial public offering, and other reports which are filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the participants is also included in the Registration Statement and the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the date for the Special Meeting, the anticipated closing date of the Business Combination, Dave’s strategic plans and expectation for growth and new products offerings and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in VPCC’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inability to meet the closing conditions to the Business Combination, including the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement, the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of VPCC’s stockholders or Dave’s members, the failure to achieve the minimum amount of cash available following any redemptions by VPCC’s stockholders or the failure to meet the national stock exchange’s listing standards in connection with the consummation of the Business Combination. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of VPCC’s final prospectus dated March 4, 2021 relating to its initial public offering, the Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus, and other documents filed by VPCC from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address, or will identify and address, other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about VPCC and Dave or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than VPCC or Dave, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

