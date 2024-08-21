Voyager Space Selected as First Technical Support Team Member for Spaceport Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MAXQ #canada–Maritime Launch Services (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is pleased to announce that the company has selected Voyager Space (Voyager) as the first Owner Authorized Representative (OAR) for the next phase of development, Spaceport Nova Scotia’s launch support infrastructure.





This strategic partnership between the two companies highlights the growing collaboration between Canada and the United States under the Technology Safeguard Agreement (TSA) recently announced on August 2nd, 2024. The TSA facilitates cross-border cooperation in space technology, including launching US launch vehicles and satellites from Canada and the development of the associated specialty support equipment.

Voyager, through its Exploration Segment, will provide comprehensive engineering, design and fabrication support to Maritime Launch, leveraging more than six decades of combined aerospace and defense technology experience. Voyager will bring its decades of commercial spaceflight engineering, manufacturing, and operations capabilities to provide engineering design and development and buildup of select portions of the launch site on behalf of Maritime Launch. Voyager will work alongside Maritime Launch to analyze launch client requirements and integrate them into the current site layout.

This collaboration is a testament to Voyager’s unique capability and past performance that supports spaceport facility and launch support system design and fabrication for a number of US launch clients and launch sites.

Jeffrey Manber, President of International and Space Stations at Voyager Space, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership stating, “Canada is a long-standing partner of Voyager Space and we are thrilled to support Maritime Launch Services as they build a world-class spaceport in Nova Scotia. Our team’s extensive experience in building customer-focused commercial space systems positions us to deliver exceptional value to Maritime Launch.”

This partnership between Voyager and Maritime Launch Services is expected to accelerate the development of Canada’s first commercial spaceport, Spaceport Nova Scotia, positioning Canada as a key competitor in the fast-growing global space industry.

Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch stated, “Selecting Voyager Space as our first Owner Authorized Representative will ensure Spaceport Nova Scotia is well positioned to meet the design and development needs of our launch clients. Voyager’s vast experience and dedication to excellence make their team ideal partners for this project. The Technology Safeguard Agreement between Canada and the United States has been instrumental in allowing us to access the best expertise available, ensuring the success of this pioneering initiative.”

About Maritime Launch Services

Maritime Launch (Cboe CA: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over North America’s widest range of inclinations from a single site. Spaceport Nova Scotia will allow launch vehicles to place their satellites into coveted low-earth orbit destinations. Spaceport Nova Scotia is Canada’s first commercial orbital launch complex.

For more information about Maritime Launch and Spaceport Nova Scotia, visit www.maritimelaunch.com

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing of spaceport construction and ability to launch medium class vehicles.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company’s ability to finance its operations until profitability can be achieved and sustained.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company’s operations; the inability of the Company to provide the enumerated services; and availability of launch vehicles.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

