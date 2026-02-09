Voyager Awarded $24.5M NASA JSC Mission Management Contract

Multi-year contract anchors International Space Station mission execution through 2030

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VOYG #MissionReady--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a new Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract for NASA’s Johnson Space Center, with a ceiling of $24.5 million for a four-year period, to provide full-service mission management services to the International Space Station.

“Exploration depends on execution,” said Scott Rodriguez, vice president, Government Programs, Voyager. “We make missions routine, safe and repeatable, integrating payloads, managing risk and executing in real-time.”

Under the task-order contract, Voyager will deliver end-to-end mission services spanning payload integration, mission operations, safety and compliance, and post-mission closeout. NASA may add options that extend the scope and value of the agreement over its life, providing Voyager with a multi-year framework for recurring mission execution.

Voyager anticipates onboarding three payload missions over the next quarter, reflecting near-term demand and a steady pipeline of task orders supporting ongoing ISS operations.

The award builds on Voyager’s performance under a previous NASA Johnson Space Center services contract, during which the company successfully executed more than 50 task orders. Those missions included waste deployment operations through the Bishop Airlock aboard the International Space Station and support for NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research payloads, demonstrating Voyager’s ability to manage diverse, high-tempo operational requirements.

The contract reinforces the company’s position as a premiere mission management service provider, with proven, end-to-end human spaceflight execution experience. Voyager bridges ISS operations to the next generation of commercial platforms, including Starlab, where the company will apply the same integrated approach to payload readiness, safety and real-time mission execution.

