Voyager Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Call

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VOYG #MissionReady--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results conference call Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET with the senior management team. Fourth quarter 2025 results will be published after the market closes Monday, March 9, 2026.

A live webcast of the call will be made available on the Events & Presentations section of Voyager’s investor relations website at investors.voyagertechnologies.com. The earnings release and presentation will be posted to the investor relations website prior to the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the call through the archived webcast on the Events & Presentations section of Voyager’s investor relations website.

Shareholder Q&A

Voyager is partnering with Robinhood’s Say Technologies to enable the ability for verified retail and institutional shareholders to ask and upvote questions.

How to Participate:

Visit https:// app .saytechnologies.com/ and navigate to the Voyager Technologies Events.

.saytechnologies.com/ and navigate to the Voyager Technologies Events. Beginning February 23, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET, shareholders may post and upvote questions.

Management may respond to a selection of the top-voted questions during the earnings call, along with questions from research analysts.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Nora Ellish, The 10 Group USA for Voyager Technologies, Nora.Ellish@the10group.com