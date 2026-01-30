Voyager Advances Pentagon’s Call for Missile Defense and Tactical Munitions

Major expansion to produce energetics, propellants and systems critical to weapon systems

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VOYG #MissionReady--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) broke ground on a major expansion of the Voyager American Defense Complex in Pueblo, Colorado, advancing the Pentagon’s urgent call for industry to accelerate domestic missile defense and tactical munitions orders.

“The groundbreaking of the Voyager American Defense Complex proves that Colorado is building an epicenter for defense,” said Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo). “Voyager’s investment in our state will help defense readiness capabilities, bring advanced manufacturing, and establish long-term growth in Colorado’s aerospace industry. Thank you to Voyager for their partnership with Colorado, and I look forward to seeing all the work they accomplish.”

In 2013, Pueblo Army Depot was declared surplus federal property. It is managed by PuebloPlex, formerly Pueblo Depot Activity Development Authority, to redevelop the property, support job creation and enhance the tax base.

“This groundbreaking represents one of the largest defense investments in southern Colorado in over a decade,” said Rep. Jeff Hurd (R-Colo). “Voyager is bringing high-tech manufacturing jobs to Pueblo and strengthening America’s defense industrial base in Colorado’s Third Congressional District. When we can produce the systems our military needs domestically, we're not just creating jobs – we're ensuring our armed forces have what they need, when they need it. I'm proud to see this investment in our community and grateful to Voyager for choosing Pueblo."

The Voyager American Defense Complex will be 150,000 sq feet for advanced manufacturing, operations and testing on PuebloPlex’s 16,000 acres and over 1,000 Earth-covered magazines. It is designed to support high-volume production of weapon systems-enabling components, propulsion systems and assembled energetic grains used across the U.S. military, as well as Voyager’s proprietary controllable propulsion technologies. It can also house critical chemical and black powder development, which have received more than $39 million in federal funding to re-onshore these resources to the United States.

“We are building the capacity the Pentagon is counting on to achieve President Trump’s peace through strength mandate,” said Matt Kuta, co-founder and president, Voyager. “As global threats increase and the Department of War accelerates missile-defense and tactical-munitions orders, Voyager is expanding the U.S. industrial base with the capacity, scale and speed needed to meet national-security demand.”

The complex will deepen the integration of design for manufacturing, assembly and test, uniting design telemetry with AI-enabled supply chain management to cut lead times and accelerate delivery. With advanced robotics and highly automated manufacturing, capabilities uncommon in energetics, Voyager will accelerate clean-sheet design through live testing with up to 90% greater efficiency, enabling high-rate, safer and more scalable output.

Construction is being led by H.E. Whitlock, a Pueblo-based contractor founded in 1892, supporting more than 75 employees of local trades and subcontractors. The project strengthens the region’s role as a critical pillar of the U.S. munitions and energetics supply chain.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements - Voyager:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Dana Carroll, VP Marketing & Communications, Voyager,

dana.carroll@voyagertechnologies.com