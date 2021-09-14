Home Business Wire Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief Technology...
Business Wire

Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief Technology Officer

di Business Wire

McQuade to Accelerate Innovation of AI Product Following Recently Completed Funding

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vouched, developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification, today announced that veteran technology executive Steve McQuade has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McQuade will accelerate development of the company’s patent-pending identity verification AI, and scale both the engineering team and international capability for the company’s global expansion.

“The largest industries, from banking to real estate to healthcare, adopt Vouched to rapidly verify customers, grow revenue, and meet compliance requirements,” said Vouched CEO and Co-Founder, John Baird. “Steve’s track record of driving cutting-edge technology development and building world-class engineering teams will revolutionize Vouched’s AI capabilities and deliver commercial-grade solutions for the enterprise.”


“What drew me to Vouched is their culture of innovation and commitment to creating world-leading AI for identity verification,” said McQuade. “By rapidly verifying people no matter where they live, Vouched provides access to life’s most critical services like banking, employment, and healthcare to people worldwide, and that is truly transformative.”

McQuade previously headed technology at TUNE as the Vice President of Engineering and Operations, leading the company through periods of rapid growth. Prior to TUNE, he served as Vice President of Engineering at Yapta and AudienceScience, and held Sr. Technology Management roles at the Walt Disney Internet Group.

About Vouched

Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification, KYC, and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 550+ government-issued identity documents in 60+ countries, Vouched helps banks, fintechs, healthcare providers, and gig and sharing companies verify and onboard users to provide access to life’s most critical services instantly. Learn more at www.vouched.id

For more information on Vouched, visit www.vouched.id, or contact Vouched communications at 1-800-674-8798 or press@vouched.id.

Contacts

Erin Hall, erin@sintercompany.com, 646-707-1691

Articoli correlati

Solaria Introduces Ultra High-Power, Pure Black™ PowerXT® 430-Watt Solar Panels

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedSolarEnergy--Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced an addition to its industry-leading...
Continua a leggere

Financial Fitness for Life Announces Partnership With LifeCents for Financial Wellness Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
The union gives individuals access to quality, curated financial wellness guidance from leading industry experts OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial Fitness...
Continua a leggere

MGID Integrates Oracle Moat

Business Wire Business Wire -
The collaboration enables MGID’s advertisers to receive trusted third-party measurement for their native and display campaigns LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Oracle--MGID,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Solaria Introduces Ultra High-Power, Pure Black™ PowerXT® 430-Watt Solar Panels

Business Wire