Vouched Earns Key ISO/IEC Certifications for Data Security and Privacy Best Practices

Leading Digital Identity Verification Platform Vouched Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 Certifications To Deliver Fast, Flexible, Accurate and Affordable Services with Maximum Peace of Mind

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vouched today announced the achievement of two key ISO/IEC certifications that extend its leadership in the rapidly emerging digital identity verification industry by demonstrating globally accepted best practices for data security and privacy management.

The company achieved certifications for ISO/IEC 27001, which covers core processes, systems and policies for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), as well as ISO/IEC 27701, an extension standard that establishes best practices for maintaining and continually improving Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). Combined, the new certifications confirm Vouched’s commitment to delivering AI-based digital identity verification with the highest possible levels of data security and privacy protection.

“As more and more vital services move to online delivery models, fast, reliable and affordable identity verification services continue to grow in importance,” said John Baird, Founder and CEO of Vouched. “But data security and privacy are foundational to online services across the board. Vouched made achievement of these ISO/IEC standards a top priority as we seek to enable a wide range of industries to accelerate their digital transformations with maximum confidence.”

The certifications were achieved after a comprehensive third-party audit of Vouched technology platforms and information management policies. Ultimately, the certifications help Vouched demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements and data is managed and protected via best practices for global standards.

About Vouched

Vouched is proprietary artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 600 government-issued identity documents, including driver’s licenses, passports, and permanent resident cards, for 60+ countries, Vouched helps banks, fintechs, cryptocurrency, NFTs, gig and sharing companies, and hospital and healthcare providers verify and onboard users to provide access to life’s most critical services instantly.

