VOTE NOW! TruU Named Finalist in 2021 Computing Technology Product Awards and Security Excellence Awards

Company Recognized for Security Innovation of the Year and Excellence in Identity and Access Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#passwordless—TruU, the leader in continuous identity for Zero Trust, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for "Security Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 Computing Technology Product Awards and for Excellence in Identity and Access Management in the 2021 Computing Security Excellence Awards.

Computing’s Technology Product Awards recognize the best of the technology industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the most interesting and successful end-user projects. The Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry’s leading security companies, solutions, products, and personalities that keep every other part of the industry operating. Award categories include product- and project-related recognition, organizational achievements, and accolades for outstanding individual success. ﻿

Computing selected TruU for TruIdentity Cloud, the first-of-its-kind continuous adaptive trust (CAT) platform that removes threats from compromised credentials and delivers a secure, easy-to-use solution by: eliminating credentials altogether with a fully passwordless experience based on true identity and industry standards like FIDO and FIDO2; deploying continuously validated identity based on behavioral and environmental signals; and creating a friction-free experience.

“TruIdentity Cloud platform removes the zero-sum trade-off between better security and a better user experience,” said Lucas Budman, TruU founder and chief executive. “Our ground-breaking innovation allows individuals to authenticate into workstations, physical doors, and other sensing assets simply by being close to them without requiring traditional pairing or other user interaction–a boon for users and enterprises alike.”

Only TruU offers a patented, purpose-built AI that allows TruIdentity Cloud to continually receive signals from a user’s smartphone, computer, network, and proximal environment to make highly secure decisions on identity and authentication. It also uses patent-pending multipath optimization technology to find the most secure path to communicate identity to systems, applications, and resources. Importantly, TruU integrates out of the box with dozens of popular solutions for fast, secure deployment. TruIdentity Cloud can be deployed in mere hours and scaled to become the single most secure authentication layer to all digital and physical workflows.

About TruU

TruU is on a mission to protect identities with security that learns and experiences users love. We remove the biggest enterprise security risk, compromised credentials, with the industry’s first passwordless authentication solution that deploys in minutes and at scale. Our award-winning AI engine ingests environmental factors, behavioral biometrics, and user proximity signals for adaptive decision making and risk scoring for the best continuous identity available. No other provider can match our ability to improve security with each user experience. TruU is based in Palo Alto with operations around the world. Learn more at www.truu.ai.

