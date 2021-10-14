Vortexa Partners With the Baltic Exchange to Enable the Market to Seize Freight Opportunities in a Fast-Evolving Playing Field

The Baltic Exchange pricing benchmarks are now accessible in conjunction with Vortexa’s market-leading analytics to provide a powerful combination for charterers, shipowners and freight analysts with the sharpest actionable insights available in the market.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vortexa today announced a data partnership with The Baltic Exchange, which makes its freight pricing benchmarks available alongside Vortexa analytics.





Vortexa’s forward view of tonnage supply up to 35 days ahead along with real-time tonne-mile demand data at the highest frequency and granularity available in the freight markets are rapidly transforming chartering and positioning decisions among Vortexa’s existing clients including trading houses, shipowners and oil majors.

The integration of The Baltic Exchange freight prices with Vortexa’s real-time supply and demand freight analytics will empower users to identify, optimise and time opportunities in the freight markets at much greater speed and accuracy.

Fabio Kuhn, Vortexa’s CEO said: “It’s the first time that predictive and real-time freight analytics and pricing are brought this close. This unparalleled view will unlock an immense competitive edge to market participants in a fast-evolving playing field”.

Mark Jackson, Baltic Exchange’s CEO said: ‘’Vortexa analytics are hugely respected and we’re delighted to collaborate. This partnership adds value to Vortexa users and increases the footprint of The Baltic Exchange as the world’s leading source of independent maritime market data.”

About Vortexa

Vortexa provides market-leading real-time data and advanced analytics for energy and shipping markets. With the most accurate and complete picture of flows and freight dynamics, Vortexa covers crude oil, refined products, LPG and LNG, across all vessel classes. We help traders, analysts and shipping professionals gain a competitive edge into complex and opaque markets by making better trading decisions with confidence. Vortexa is a multidisciplinary force of over 100 employees combining the best of energy and shipping expertise, data science and engineering across three major hubs in London, Singapore and Houston.

About The Baltic Exchange

The Baltic Exchange is the world’s leading independent source of maritime market information for the trading and settlement of physical and derivative contracts. Its international community of over 640 members encompasses the majority of world shipping interests and commits to a code of business conduct overseen by the Baltic. Baltic Exchange members are responsible for a large proportion of all dry cargo and tanker fixtures as well as the sale and purchase of merchant vessels. In November 2016, the Baltic Exchange was acquired by Singapore Exchange (“SGX”), bringing together complementary strengths of Singapore and London, two of the world’s most important maritime centres.

Contacts

Media:

Vortexa: Emma Boyle, Senior Communications Executive



T: +44 (0) 7814767321; E: emma.boyle@vortexa.com

The Baltic Exchange: Bill Lines



T: +44 (0) 2033268460; E: blines@navigatepr.com