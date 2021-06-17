Home Business Wire Vortexa Launches Game-Changer Freight Analytics Bringing Unparalleled Market Edge to Charterers, Traders...
Business Wire

Vortexa Launches Game-Changer Freight Analytics Bringing Unparalleled Market Edge to Charterers, Traders & Shipowners

di Business Wire
  • Vortexa Freight Analytics is set to become the critical decision tool for shipping market players to identify, capture and optimise trading opportunities at unheard levels of speed, accuracy and foresight.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VortexaVortexa, a leading energy and shipping analytics platform, combining AI and deep industry expertise to provide the most complete real-time data and analytics tools for waterborne energy and shipping markets, is delighted to announce the launch of a suite of brand new Freight Analytics screens providing a past, present and future views of the supply and demand across all tanker classes globally.


The highly intuitive screens, including Vessel Availability, Congestion, Fleet Distribution and Fleet Utilisation surface clear, reliable and accurate data analysis and insights in real-time, allowing charterers, traders and ship owners to make high-stakes decisions in the shipping markets with confidence, seizing market opportunities before others.

Vortexa’s clients can instantly understand changes in global freight supply and demand in realtime to significantly strengthen their hand in the market. Charterers can accurately time chartering decisions, capture the best vessels in the market, minimise demurrage costs and optimise operations. Shipowners can evaluate supply and demand market dynamics to enhance fleet positioning and identify emerging freight trading opportunities. Traders can quickly identify early indicators of physical movements that will inevitably impact prices and influence time-sensitive decisions ahead of the energy markets.

Vortexa’s CEO, Fabio Kuhn said: ‘’Our next-generation of freight analytics will be a major source of competitive advantage to charterers, ship owners and traders. We are very excited to level up the shipping markets to the frontier of what’s possible today with deep technology and advanced industry expertise.’’

Click here to learn more about Vortexa’s Freight Analytics and request a demo today.

+++ Ends +++

About Vortexa

Vortexa tracks more than $1.8 trillion of waterborne energy trades per year in real-time, providing energy and shipping companies with the most complete picture of global energy flows available in the world today. Vortexa’s highly intuitive platform with programmatic API/SDK interfaces help traders, analysts and charterers make high-value trading decisions with confidence, when it matters the most.

Contacts

Emma Boyle, Senior Communications Executive

emma.boyle@vortexa.com
+44 7814767321

 

Articoli correlati

AOTMP® Announces Limited Sponsorship Opportunities for Unique Industry Hackathon

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unique opportunity to lead innovation efforts in the telecom, mobility & IT management industry INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TEM--Organizers of the AOTMP® Industry...
Continua a leggere

Philadelphia Selects NICE Inform Elite for New 911 Center to Ensure Highest Levels of Service to Public and First Responders

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new 911 center will use NICE’s next-generation 911-ready technology to streamline auditing of 911 calls for quality assurance...
Continua a leggere

N-able Announces New Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team, Naming Jeff Nulsen as Chief Marketing Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global MSP provider adds CMO position to spearhead marketing activities and support expanded growth for partners DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMO--N-able (formerly...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Have I Been Pwned

Cybersecurity: Have I Been Pwned diventa open source

Digitale