VOOPOO Kicks Off 2026 with the DORIC Go: Where Lasting Power Meets Unmistakable Style

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As 2026 begins, VOOPOO makes a strong entrance with its innovative DORIC Go—Go Free, Go Beyond. This product is meticulously designed to meet the demands of users for battery longevity, unique style, and convenience. As part of VOOPOO's diverse product lineup, the DORIC Go is a pod system engineered not just to keep pace with daily life, but to define it. It’s crafted for vapers who see their device as an extension of their personal style and a reliable source of enjoyment.

Endurance That Matches Your Pace

Say goodbye to battery anxiety. At the core of the DORIC Go is a powerful 2600 mAh high-density battery, designed to provide sustained power for all-day use, ensuring that users never miss a moment of enjoyment.

Designing for Individual Expression

The DORIC Go features one-of-a-kind graffiti artistry. It's not just about aesthetics—the 45° rounded corner finish offers the comfort and luxury of a classic high-end lighter, while the diverse color palette ensures there's a style for everyone.

Simplicity at Your Fingertips

In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is essential. The intuitive one-click power mechanism provides instant access or secure lockdown, allowing effortless control. It’s designed for users to ignite their day with ease.

Leak-Free Design for Worry-Free Puffs

Leaky devices are a frustration of the past. The DORIC Go incorporates a sophisticated top-airflow design that helps prevent leakage, ensuring a clean and consistent experience without worries.

Beyond these core pillars, the DORIC Go is powered by the intelligent GENE AI 2.0 chip, which ensures smooth, safe, and responsive performance. With adjustable airflow for a tailored draw, a clear OLED display, and versatile cartridge options for rich flavor, it offers a comprehensive upgrade. The DORIC Go is not just a pod kit; it’s a reliable and stylish companion for the modern vaper’s journey.

In 2026, VOOPOO envisions a future where every user can express individuality through innovative products that ignite passion and elevate experiences. With exceptional performance and style, future releases will continue to redefine enjoyment, lighting up the future with creativity and excitement.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

Shenzhen VOOPOO Technology Co., Ltd

victor@voopootech.com

18501548754