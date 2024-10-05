Vontier’s Full Portfolio on Display at Upcoming NACS Show with Cutting Edge Mobility Innovations

Vontier’s industry giants Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco by GVR and DRB will showcase latest tech and original research at the show

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today shares a preview of the cutting-edge innovations it plans to showcase at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Conference October 7 – 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. These innovations are helping global convenience store owners and operators solve their high-value challenges such as improving store traffic, productivity and customer experiences, and reducing operating expenses and complexity. Visit booth C6625 to learn more about the companies and four key presenting themes:





Unified Paymen t : announcing and demonstrating the latest in Invenco by GVR’s FlexPay® 6 payment terminals and their plug-and-play ability to be compatible with any dispenser, integrations with new technologies and car wash systems, single payment certifications and more

: announcing and demonstrating the latest in Invenco by GVR’s FlexPay® 6 payment terminals and their plug-and-play ability to be compatible with any dispenser, integrations with new technologies and car wash systems, single payment certifications and more Remote Management and Connectivity : cloud -based solutions that seamlessly integrate multiple devices into one unified platform, and use IoT and APIs for revolutionary over-air asset management

: -based solutions that seamlessly integrate multiple devices into one unified platform, and use and APIs for revolutionary over-air asset management Productivity: meeting customers where they are, enabling ordering at the pump, drive-thru, self-service, mobile ordering and more. Similarly, Invenco by GVR’s Passport system can be deployed onto any competitive hardware, enabling productivity by providing greater uptime via over-air quick updates and immediate failover

meeting customers where they are, enabling ordering at the pump, drive-thru, self-service, mobile ordering and more. Similarly, Invenco by GVR’s Passport system can be deployed onto any competitive hardware, enabling productivity by providing greater via over-air quick updates and immediate failover Energy Diversification: Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Konect™ is the ultimate turnkey EV charging solution. Konect enables seamless integration with existing fueling, payment, and service offerings. Konect is an EV Charging Ecosystem that makes it easy for drivers to stay mobile and effortless for charge point operators (CPOs) to focus on their core operations

Engaging Speakers and Sources

Throughout the show, the companies will be hosting an in-booth speaker series and formal and informal meetings. The in-booth speaker series will feature the following compelling topics, each followed by Q&A:

Mobility Ecosystem 4.0

Media: Maximizing Your Value with Retail Media

Feast and Fortune: Convenience and Profit are the New Ingredients in Foodservice

Payment: Uncovering the Hidden Costs: Managing the Growing Burden of Compliance

EV: Futureproofing your forecourt – How to Lead with EV ( featuring newly released data )

) Unlocking the Value of Remote Management

Original Data and Research

Vontier will also be releasing findings from its original research survey focused on customer loyalty and feedback within the convenience space. The research will reveal how customer feedback is collected, synthesized and addressed and the impact of these systems on business.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root will also announce original findings by their Konect turnkey EV charging solution, relating to futureproofing the forecourt and ensuring operators can meet customer needs.

In addition, company executives will be available for commentary, questions and interviews. To arrange 1-1 time please coordinate with media contacts at the bottom of this release:

Mark Morelli, President & CEO, Vontier

Dave Coombe, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Karthik Ganapathi, President, Invenco by GVR

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Invenco by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

