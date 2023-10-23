Vontier’s ANGI Energy Systems to Deliver Game-Changing Hydrogen Refueling Station for Zero-Emission Buses in California

ANGI Energy Systems (ANGI) secures first Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) order

The state-of-the-art HRS will be supplied to Trillium Energy Solutions, a Love’s Family Company and provider of alternative fueling solutions

The HRS will be installed for Santa Clarita Transit in support of its future-oriented plan to transition its bus fleet from compressed natural gas to zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

ANGI’s continued partnership with Trillium and Love’s spans the multi-energy landscape from traditional fueling equipment to compressed natural gas and now hydrogen

The HRS marks another important step for the Californian hydrogen industry and comes as the U.S. Department of Energy announces ARCHES, California’s hydrogen hub, as one of 7 hydrogen hubs and awards up to $1.2 billion in funding

California targets 200 hydrogen stations by 2025

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and ANGI Energy Systems (ANGI), a Vontier business and leading provider of alternative fueling solutions, are proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of sustainable transportation as ANGI prepares to supply its first full Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) to Trillium to be installed at Santa Clarita Transit.





Demonstrating its continued commitment to decarbonizing mobility, ANGI’s HRS offers a complete, end-to-end solution for hydrogen refueling, enabling fleet operators and transit companies an effective means of transitioning to zero-emission vehicles. Continuing a strong partnership across multiple fuels, ANGI has collaborated with leading alternative energy infrastructure provider, Trillium, to develop an expertly configured station for Santa Clarita Transit in California.

Santa Clarita Transit, a critical local transportation provider serving over two million riders each year in California, will take advantage of ANGI’s first HRS as part of its continued efforts to reduce its environmental footprint by shifting to cleaner energy. With the support of ANGI and Trillium, Santa Clarita Transit plans to transition to fuel cell buses as its CNG transit buses reach the end of their useful life. This approach aligns with the City’s fleet replacement plan, which aims to replace one twelfth of the bus fleet with cleaner alternatives each year, as well as California’s Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation, which requires all public transit agencies to gradually transition to a 100 percent zero‑emission bus fleet.

“Santa Clarita Transit has an impressive history of investing in clean energy solutions and has shown inspirational leadership to adopt alternative fueling platforms,” said Joel van Rensburg, President of Alternative Fuels at ANGI. “We are proud and excited to work with Trillium to supply our cutting-edge Hydrogen Refueling Station for this groundbreaking site that will benefits millions of Californians. We are also thrilled that California has been recognized as a national hydrogen hub and we look forward to the opportunity to provide critical hydrogen station technology to further progress hydrogen mobility in this important region and beyond.”

ANGI’s HRS is based on a modular design, offering uniquely configurable and flexible systems with high reliability backed by an extensive network of service and maintenance technicians. Cloud-connectivity ensures best-in-class performance and uptime through remote monitoring, energy management and preventative maintenance. A typical HRS is comprised of a hydrogen dispenser, redundant compression capabilities, a site recirculation system, chillers, and a gas management panel which uses logic to control the flow and pressure of gas within the station.

“ANGI is mission-critical to delivering our multi-energy portfolio of solutions across the mobility ecosystem, simultaneously supporting demand for traditional petroleum-based infrastructure, compressed and renewable natural gas, hydrogen, EV charging network software and energy management,” said Mark Morelli, Vontier’s President and CEO. “Offering a turnkey Hydrogen Refueling Station demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that produce tangible results for our customers, including sustainable energy options, enhanced asset productivity and automation.”

Trillium is a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, which operates Love’s Travel Stops – North America’s leading travel stop network with over 645 locations in 42 states. Trillium has supported transportation fleets for over two decades by designing and implementing customized clean fuel infrastructure, including many CNG solutions with ANGI Energy Systems and now hydrogen.

Trillium’s expertise in clean energy solutions is unmatched, with its team dispensing over 86 million gallons of natural gas fuel annually from over 200 facilities across 26 states, including more than 65 public-access stations, many of which are hosted at Love’s Travel Stops.

ANGI Energy Systems LLC is a U.S. based manufacturer of quality engineered gas compression equipment and a leading supplier of compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling equipment and systems. ANGI has a longstanding reputation as a leader and innovator in both the Compression and Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Refueling Station industries and has over 40 years of experience providing worldwide clients with high quality products and services.

For more information on ANGI’s suite of hydrogen solutions, visit angienergy.com or contact hydrogen.sales@angienergy.com

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by our colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

The Love’s Family of Companies is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 39,000 people across the United States. Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 646 locations in 42 states. Love’s also includes two Houston-based companies: Musket Corporation which specializes in commodity supply, trading and logistics across North America, and Trillium Energy Solutions, a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation. Gemini Motor Transport is a nationwide motor carrier comprised of 1,100 trucks hauling fuel and refined fuel products including diesel exhaust fluid, propane, ethanol, jet, biodiesel, and specialty products. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. To learn more, visit loves.com or trilliumenergy.com.

