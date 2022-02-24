Home Business Wire Vontier to Present at the 14th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference
RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the 14th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

Contacts

Lisa Curran

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vontier Corporation

5438 Wade Park Blvd, Suite 600

Raleigh, NC, 27607

Telephone: (984) 275-6000

