Vontier to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 12th at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.


Additionally, Anshooman Aga will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Scotia Bank 24th Annual Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Baird presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website at www.vontier.com. A replay will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at https://www.vontier.com/.

