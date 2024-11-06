Vontier to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 12th at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.





Additionally, Anshooman Aga will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Scotia Bank 24th Annual Transportation & Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 13th.

The Baird presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website at www.vontier.com. A replay will be available following the presentation.

