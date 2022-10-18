Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Vontier will also hold a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-343-1703, within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1226 outside the U.S., along with the conference ID: 1228654 or passcode: 65327. Webcast information and related conference call materials will be made available in the “Investors” section of Vontier’s website, www.vontier.com, prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation, or by dialing +1 800-723-6062 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-2665 outside the U.S. (Conference ID: 1228654).

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.

Contacts

Ryan Edelman



Vice President, Investor Relations



Telephone: (984) 238-1929



ryan.edelman@vontier.com