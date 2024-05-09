Vontier Appoints Darrell Thomas to Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Darrell Thomas to Vontier’s Board of Directors, effective June 4, 2024.





“We are extremely pleased to welcome Darrell to our Board,” said Karen Francis, Chair of the Board of Directors at Vontier. “Darrell is a proven leader with financial and regulatory experience. He brings extensive global experience in corporate finance, capital markets and risk management. I am confident he will make a significant contribution to our Board and the Company.”

Darrell most recently served as Vice President and Treasurer for Harley-Davidson, Inc., having previously held several senior finance positions including interim CFO. Prior to Harley-Davidson, Darrell served as Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of PepsiCo. His career also includes nearly two decades working in banking with Commerzbank Securities, Swiss Re New Markets, ABN Amro Bank, and Citicorp/Citibank, where he held various capital markets and corporate finance roles. Darrell also has significant board experience.

Mark Morelli, Vontier’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Darrell’s broad range of business experience as well as his public company board experience will provide invaluable insights. We look forward to his contributions as we continue transforming our portfolio in the evolving mobility ecosystem.”

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

