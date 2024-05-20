Swimlane Named One of Colorado’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

#1 cybersecurity company in Boulder Valley on BizWest’s 2024 Mercury 100 List

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swimlane, automation for the entire security organization, today announced it ranked in flight #1 on BizWest’s Mercury 100 List, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies across Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. As the undisputed leader in AI-enabled security automation, Swimlane is trusted by more than 40 Fortune 500 companies, 26 U.S. federal agencies, and five of the top 10 global solutions integrators.





Swimlane is the largest and fastest-growing pure-play security automation company, setting the industry standard with its human-centric AI and automation-building experience. Turbine, the company’s AI-enhanced, low-code security automation platform, helps organizations tackle the escalating threats of data breaches, regulatory penalties, talent shortages, and increasing board scrutiny head-on.

“Colorado’s cutting-edge tech scene is a perfect ecosystem for fast-growing startups like Swimlane,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. “We’re honored to see BizWest recognize Swimlane’s impressive growth. Our customers see immediate results – up and running in a day, tangible benefits within two weeks, and an average 240% ROI in the first year – which is the driving force behind our progress.”

Swimlane has announced a series of innovations in 2024 that reinforce its position at the epicenter of the future of SecOps. Updates include:

Turbine Canvas : A low-code automation studio that revolutionizes SOC automation. It leverages modular and reusable components, and AI-enhanced innovations, to empower users to build playbooks three times faster.

: A low-code automation studio that revolutionizes automation. It leverages modular and reusable components, and AI-enhanced innovations, to empower users to build playbooks three times faster. Hero AI : Swimlane’s collection of AI-enhanced innovations leverage Swimlane’s own large language model (LLM) to help SOC teams securely apply AI to automated solutions. Hero AI’s case summarization, recommended actions, and text-to-code features are just a few of the ways that Turbine is helping analysts work faster and more effectively to maximize return on investment (ROI).

: Swimlane’s collection of AI-enhanced innovations leverage Swimlane’s own large language model (LLM) to help SOC teams securely apply AI to automated solutions. Hero AI’s case summarization, recommended actions, and text-to-code features are just a few of the ways that Turbine is helping analysts work faster and more effectively to maximize return on investment (ROI). Swimlane Marketplace: The first full-stack modular marketplace for security automation. The Swimlane Marketplace goes beyond the typical marketplace by facilitating seamless integration and simplifying automation, empowering organizations to streamline SecOps across any technology stack or use case with bespoke low-code solutions.

The Mercury 100 list is ranked by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. 50 companies in each are divided into five “flights” of 10, with the highest revenue earners in flight one. Those 10 companies are then ranked by their percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. The Mercury 100 Lists are compiled by BizWest’s research department.

About Swimlane

Swimlane delivers automation for the entire security organization. Swimlane Turbine is the AI-enhanced, low-code security automation platform that unifies security teams, tools, and telemetry in-and-beyond the SOC into a single system of record to reduce process and data fatigue while quantifying business value and ensuring overall security effectiveness.

