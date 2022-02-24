Home Business Wire Vonage Recognised by Capterra as Top Performer
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named by Gartner Digital Market’s brand, Capterra, as Top Performer in the Capterra Shortlist report for Call Center Software 2021.

Recognised for Vonage Contact Center, the solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organisation’s CRM platform. This enables Vonage customers, such as Homeless Link, Hotelbeds, and Key Travel, to perform better, connect easier and enhance engagement to help them serve their stakeholders better.

Vonage was also featured in the Capterra Shortlist report for Telephony Software 2021 and the Capterra Shortlist report for VoIP Software 2021.

“It is an honour to be recognised by Capterra as a top performer,” said Joy Corso, Chief Marketing Officer for Vonage. “This accolade is testament to Vonage’s continued leadership, innovation and growth within the industry. In an age where customers expect ultra-fast, seamless and dynamic communications and engagement, Vonage is meeting new and existing customer needs now and is positioned to meet their evolving needs well into the future.”

Across Gartner Digital Market brands, Vonage is rated 4.1 out of 5. Gartner Digital Markets is a Gartner business unit composed of Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. It is the world’s premier source for software vendors to connect with in-market buyers, through research, reviews, and lead generation.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.co.uk.

###

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

