Vonage and C3 AI Partner on Network-Enabled, Agentic AI Field Services Solution for Mobile Workforces

Designed for mission-critical field operations, the joint solution combines autonomous and assisted AI with Vonage communications and network APIs for those working beyond the enterprise edge

HOLMDEL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced a strategic collaboration with C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading Enterprise AI application software provider, to launch C3 AI Field Services, a module of the C3 AI Asset Performance Suite of products, integrated with Vonage APIs. The AI-first module combines C3 AI’s powerful Enterprise AI capabilities with Vonage’s cutting-edge Communications APIs (Voice and Video) and Network APIs (Quality on Demand and Verify), to deliver superior performance, reliability and experiences for mobile enterprise field operations.

This collaboration builds on a broader network-powered solutions offering from Vonage where application-aware networking, including advanced connectivity capabilities such as Quality on Demand (QoD), can be applied to support critical field workflows. Quality on Demand is the first advanced network API being showcased¹ and represents one component of Vonage’s larger vision for network intelligence that aligns network behavior with application intent.

The global field service market focuses on managing and optimizing off-site workers, vehicles, and equipment for customer installations and repairs. Field service workers face challenges like complex equipment, fragmented information, skill shortages, non-real-time guidance, and diverse tools that contribute to delayed issue resolution, increased asset downtime, higher Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), and inconsistent operations and compliance.

The new C3 AI Field Services module, with Vonage APIs, tackles these historical challenges by equipping technicians with specialized mobile-first AI agents that provide real-time insights, step-by-step guidance, and seamless access to AI and human remote experts via voice and video — designed to drive improved first-time fix rates, support safety compliance, and accelerate skill development across distributed field teams.

“The future of work in mission-critical operations will be defined by intelligence embedded at the point of execution,” said Nikhil Krishnan, CTO, Data Science, C3 AI. “With Vonage, we’re extending our enterprise applications to support field technicians and engineers - helping organizations accelerate resolution, improve safety, and deliver consistent service at scale.”

C3 AI Field Services Module Capabilities

The C3 AI Field Services module coordinates multiple AI agents and specialized machine-learning models to handle complex tasks across a diverse set of data sources by quickly retrieving data, performing reasoning, and generating natural language summaries. These capabilities allow field technicians to be more productive and effective in their work by integrating intelligent assistance directly into daily workflows to make decisions about scheduling, safety, and troubleshooting at speed, while considering historical work order details and equipment specifications.

Enabling Next-Generation Field Efficiency Through Network APIs

Vonage’s advanced APIs power critical components of the C3 AI Field Services module, ensuring high-performance, secure, and reliable connectivity across field environments:

Secure and seamless login: Technicians working in challenging environments can login securely and effortlessly, without removing gloves or setting tools aside, thanks to Vonage Verify API that provides trusted and frictionless network-based verification.

Technicians working in challenging environments can login securely and effortlessly, without removing gloves or setting tools aside, thanks to Vonage Verify API that provides trusted and frictionless network-based verification. Live field-grade AI assistance: Technicians can troubleshoot issues with a purpose-built AI assistant through a voice-based chat interface featuring noise cancellation. Leveraging Vonage Voice APIs allows the AI assistant to detect speech accurately for reliable performance, even in rugged, crowded and noisy environments.

Technicians can troubleshoot issues with a purpose-built AI assistant through a voice-based chat interface featuring noise cancellation. Leveraging Vonage Voice APIs allows the AI assistant to detect speech accurately for reliable performance, even in rugged, crowded and noisy environments. Remote video assistance: When a human is needed in the loop, for providing guidance or validation, the technician has the option to collaborate live with a remote expert via a video call with consistent HD quality enhancing experience on both ends and improving first-time-fix rates. This is enabled by Vonage’s Video and Quality on Demand APIs that deliver reliable, high network performance despite the technician operating in areas of significant network congestion.

When a human is needed in the loop, for providing guidance or validation, the technician has the option to collaborate live with a remote expert via a video call with consistent HD quality enhancing experience on both ends and improving first-time-fix rates. This is enabled by Vonage’s Video and Quality on Demand APIs that deliver reliable, high network performance despite the technician operating in areas of significant network congestion. Knowledge management: To address the challenge of a fragmented knowledge base and facilitate upskilling of new workers, the solution has features for knowledge aggregation and video archival. Technicians can swiftly download instruction and best practice videos from different enterprise systems, and upload HD videos and AI summaries for training, quality, compliance and proof of completion. Vonage’s Quality on Demand API is designed to deliver superior performance, reliability, and user experiences, to reduce resolution times, enhance technician efficiency, and accelerate the onboarding of new team members.

“Together with C3 AI, we’re redefining the future of field services by equipping technicians with trusted, mobile-first AI agents and reliable connectivity,” said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage. “As a leader in network-powered solutions, Vonage is driving the next generation of AI-first, business-critical enterprise applications. This partnership highlights the transformative potential of Quality on Demand and real-time network intelligence, setting new standards for trust, safety, and innovation in enterprise solutions.”

The joint solution is currently available for demo. Vonage and C3 AI will showcase the C3 AI Field Services module at the Ericsson VIP Zone during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, taking place from March 2–5, 2026. Find out more and book a meeting here. The solution will also be featured at C3 AI’s flagship C3 Transform event in Florida, taking place from March 3–5, 2026.

Learn more about Vonage Communications and Network APIs.

¹Tested in a lab environment.

