Volunteer State Community College Expands Accessibility With the Addition of YuJa Panorama For Digital Accessibility to Suite of Ed-Tech Tools

Tennessee-based Volunteer State Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement both the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance. The solution replaces the institution's former accessibility tool with one that will help course creators pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.

Using market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents, enabling users to simply click the menu and select their preferred format. It also offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance is an innovative tool for storage management with intelligent archiving and searchability across large volumes of data. YuJa’s solutions combine to create a more powerful foundation for teaching and learning.

“YuJa provides a suite of ed-tech solutions that makes it easy for institutions of any size to create engaging educational experiences,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to expand our set of high-impact tools within Volunteer State Community College and the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the largest system of higher education in Tennessee.”

ABOUT VOLUNTEER STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Volunteer State Community College is a public, comprehensive community college offering associate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and service to its constituencies. The College is committed to providing quality innovative educational programs; strengthening community and workforce partnerships; promoting diversity, cultural awareness, and economic development; inspiring lifelong learning; and preparing students for successful careers, university transfer, and meaningful civic participation in a global society.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

