Volt Information Sciences, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on March 15th, 2022

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, announced today that it will release financial results for its First Quarter ended January 30, 2022, on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, after the market close.

Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Tomkins, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET, to review the Company’s financial results. Investors interested in participating on the live call can dial 1-877-407-9039 within the U.S. or 1-201-689-8470 from abroad, referencing conference ID: 13727583. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.volt.com.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 from abroad. The replay passcode is 13727583. The telephonic playback will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and continuing through 11:59 PM ET on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. For more information on Volt Information Sciences, Inc., visit www.volt.com.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts:
Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

voltinvest@volt.com

Joe Noyons

Three Part Advisors

jnoyons@threepa.com
817-778-8424

