Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Reports Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income in Consecutive Quarters

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) a global provider of staffing services, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 1, 2021.

Third Quarter Summary

Revenue was $217.5 million, a 17.0% increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020; Adjusted Revenue* increased 15.5%.

Gross margin increased 50 basis points year over year to 16.6%.

GAAP operating income was $1.6 million, a $5.8 million improvement compared to the prior-year quarter; Adjusted Operating Income*, excluding impairment and restructuring charges, was $2.2 million.

GAAP EPS was $0.03 per diluted share compared to a loss of ($0.22) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2020; Adjusted EPS* was $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $ 4.7 million, an increase of $3.7 million year over year.

* Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP measures described and defined below.

“Our strong performance in the quarter again demonstrates the efficacy of our strategic initiatives, highlighted by year-over-year revenue growth and positive net income in consecutive quarters. Despite lingering Covid-related labor and supply chain challenges, we continued our momentum with broad-based improvements across our organization, further narrowing the gap to third quarter 2019 levels,” said Linda Perneau, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Perneau added, “We remain confident that the ongoing execution of our strategic initiatives solidifies our foundation for sustainable growth and profitability going forward.”

Third Quarter Results

North American Staffing revenue for the quarter was $179.4 million, as compared to $154.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue for this segment increased approximately 15.9 percent year over year. The increase is primarily attributable to business wins with a combination of retail and mid-market clients, combined with the expansion of business within existing clients.

International Staffing revenue for the quarter was $28.3 million, compared to $21.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted Revenue increased 17.3 percent year over year. The improvement is due to increases in payroll service and staffing business primarily in the United Kingdom and France and direct hire revenue in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

North American MSP revenue for the third quarter was $9.8 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to increased demand in its payroll service business.

Gross margin for the quarter was 16.6 percent of revenue, a 50 basis-point increase from the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to improved margins in our North American and International Staffing segments.

SG&A expense for the third quarter was $34.0 million or 15.6% of revenue, a $2.8 million increase from the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to incentives on higher sales volume as well as higher labor and medical expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower facility costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP measure, was $4.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks. Such risks include, among others, general economic, competitive and other business conditions (including the potential impact of the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 and related government actions on our operations as well as the operations of our customers), the degree and timing of customer utilization and renewal rate for contracts with the Company, and the degree of success of business improvement initiatives that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the “Risk Factors” and other sections of the Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties that may apply to our business and the ownership of our securities. Our forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to do so.

Note Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has provided certain Non-GAAP financial information, including Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, which include adjustments to our GAAP financial results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and may be different from Non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, including on a constant currency basis and eliminating (a) the impact of businesses sold or exited, (b) the impact from the migration of certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model and (c) special items provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations because they permit evaluation of the results of the Company without the effect of currency fluctuations, special items or the impact of businesses sold or exited that management believes make it more difficult to understand and evaluate the Company’s results of operations. Special items include impairments, restructuring and severance as well as certain income or expenses which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance and are more fully disclosed in the tables.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as revenue excluding businesses exited and the effect of foreign currency translation. The Company has also migrated certain clients from a traditional staffing model to a managed service model, resulting in the Company now managing a greater percentage of such clients’ business under its North American MSP. This shift provides increased opportunity for the Company with the relevant clients. However, due to the structure of MSP arrangements, revenue is recognized on a net basis, thereby reducing revenues on a comparative period basis. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company includes such delivery model shifts within the Adjusted Revenue measurement, as it provides a more comparable basis for evaluating performance results from period to period and reflects the method used by management to evaluate performance. A reconciliation is shown in the tables at the end of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings or loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense as well as the special items described above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure rather than a cash flow measure. The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of the Company’s results of operations and operating cash flows as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditures or contractual commitments; does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service the interest payments, on the Company’s debt; and does not reflect cash required to pay income taxes.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding businesses exited.

The Company believes the presentation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is relevant and useful for investors because it provides a more comparable basis to evaluate performance results and analyze trends from period to period in a manner similar to the method used by management.

Adjusted EPS is defined as earnings per share excluding impairment and restructuring charges. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EPS is useful for investors since it removes certain special items which the Company does not consider indicative of the current and future period performance.

The Company’s computation of Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because all companies do not calculate these measures in the same fashion.

About Volt Information Sciences, Inc.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:



Volt Information Sciences, Inc.



voltinvest@volt.com

Joe Noyons



Three Part Advisors



jnoyons@threepa.com

817-778-8424

Financial Tables Follow

Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 May 2, 2021 August 2, 2020 August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Net revenue $ 217,534 $ 222,092 $ 185,941 $ 657,584 $ 610,982 Cost of services 181,334 185,613 155,983 552,223 517,360 Gross margin 36,200 36,479 29,958 105,361 93,622 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 34,039 32,950 31,245 100,736 106,931 Restructuring and severance costs 489 595 546 1,716 2,203 Impairment charges 112 261 2,384 404 2,395 Operating income (loss) 1,560 2,673 (4,217 ) 2,505 (17,907 ) Interest income (expense), net (445 ) (430 ) (467 ) (1,352 ) (1,788 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (34 ) 71 571 279 (23 ) Other income (expense), net (152 ) (147 ) (168 ) (455 ) (578 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 929 2,167 (4,281 ) 977 (20,296 ) Income tax provision 314 288 556 929 774 Net income (loss) $ 615 $ 1,879 $ (4,837 ) $ 48 $ (21,070 ) Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (0.22 ) $ – $ (0.98 ) Weighted average number of shares 21,968 21,793 21,589 21,851 21,474 Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ (0.22 ) $ – $ (0.98 ) Weighted average number of shares 22,651 22,588 21,589 22,542 21,474 Segment data: Net revenue: North American Staffing $ 179,381 $ 184,295 $ 154,711 $ 547,892 $ 510,492 International Staffing 28,256 27,880 21,749 80,149 72,275 North American MSP 9,790 9,832 9,436 29,291 28,550 Corporate and Other 121 117 149 357 539 Eliminations (14 ) (32 ) (104 ) (105 ) (874 ) Net revenue $ 217,534 $ 222,092 $ 185,941 $ 657,584 $ 610,982 Operating income (loss): North American Staffing $ 8,319 $ 9,471 $ 2,691 $ 23,965 $ 5,366 International Staffing 1,180 1,097 551 2,659 1,121 North American MSP 571 309 944 1,412 2,189 Corporate and Other (8,510 ) (8,204 ) (8,403 ) (25,531 ) (26,583 ) Operating income (loss) $ 1,560 $ 2,673 $ (4,217 ) $ 2,505 $ (17,907 ) Work days 63 65 63 187 187

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of the period $ 56,433 $ 38,444 Cash provided by (used in) all other operating activities 14,449 (4,821 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,575 ) 17,903 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,874 13,082 Purchases of property, equipment, and software (2,649 ) (3,925 ) Net cash provided by all other investing activities 34 589 Net cash used in investing activities (2,615 ) (3,336 ) Net draw-down of borrowings – 5,000 Debt issuance costs (166 ) (331 ) Net cash used in all other financing activities (428 ) (74 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (594 ) 4,595 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (29 ) (463 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,636 13,878 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period $ 58,069 $ 52,322 Cash paid during the period: Interest $ 1,374 $ 1,858 Income taxes $ 252 $ 1,445 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of the period: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,595 $ 30,928 Restricted cash included in Restricted cash and short term investments 8,474 21,394 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 58,069 $ 52,322

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share amounts) August 1, 2021 November 1, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,595 $ 38,550 Restricted cash and short-term investments 11,918 20,736 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $129 and $219, respectively 127,200 121,916 Other current assets 8,503 7,058 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 197,216 188,260 Property, equipment and software, net 18,977 22,167 Right of use assets – operating leases 23,700 25,107 Other assets, excluding current portion 6,775 6,311 TOTAL ASSETS $ 246,668 $ 241,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accrued compensation $ 19,700 $ 18,357 Accounts payable 28,670 31,221 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 28,208 12,983 Accrued insurance and other 16,337 15,908 Operating lease liabilities 6,985 7,144 Income taxes payable 957 891 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 100,857 86,504 Accrued payroll taxes and other, excluding current portion 21,833 29,988 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 35,005 38,232 Income taxes payable, excluding current portion 90 90 Deferred income taxes – 3 Long-term debt 59,230 59,154 TOTAL LIABILITIES 217,015 213,971 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $1.00; Authorized – 500,000 shares; Issued – none – – Common stock, par value $0.10; Authorized – 120,000,000 shares; Issued – 23,738,003 shares; Outstanding – 22,079,278 and 21,729,400 shares, respectively 2,374 2,374 Paid-in capital 79,338 79,937 Accumulated deficit (33,405 ) (29,793 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,556 ) (6,458 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,658,725 and 2,008,603 shares, respectively (13,098 ) (18,186 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 29,653 27,874 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 246,668 $ 241,845

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 615 $ (4,837 ) Restructuring and severance costs 489 (a) 546 (b) Impairment costs 112 2,384 (c) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,216 $ (1,907 ) Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ 615 $ (4,837 ) Restructuring and severance costs 489 (a) 546 (b) Impairment costs 112 2,384 (c) Depreciation and amortization 1,986 1,884 Share-based compensation expense 537 414 Total other (income) expense, net 631 64 (Benefit) provision for income taxes 314 556 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,684 $ 1,011

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and on-going costs related to facilities impaired in the second half of fiscal 2020. (b) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses. (c) Relates to consolidating and exiting certain leased office locations throughout North America where we could be fully operational and successfully support our clients and business operations remotely.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 48 $ (21,070 ) Restructuring and severance costs 1,716 (a) 2,203 (c) Impairment costs 404 (b) 2,395 (d) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,168 $ (16,472 ) Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 August 2, 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ 48 $ (21,070 ) Restructuring and severance costs 1,716 (a) 2,203 (c) Impairment costs 404 (b) 2,395 (d) Depreciation and amortization 5,642 5,884 Share-based compensation expense 1,294 1,433 Total other (income) expense, net 1,528 2,389 Provision for income taxes 929 774 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,561 $ (5,992 )

Special item adjustments consist of the following: (a) Primarily relates to actions taken by the Company as part of its continued efforts to reduce costs and on-going costs related to facilities impaired in the second half of fiscal 2020, net of a lease termination gain. (b) Relates to impairment of capitalized software costs. (c) Primarily relates to the strategic initiative to offshore a significant number of identified roles to our staffing operations in India and continued efforts to reduce costs and to offset COVID-19 related revenue losses. (d) Primarily relates to consolidating and exiting certain leased office locations throughout North America where we could be fully operational and successfully support our clients and business operations remotely.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months

Ended August 1, 2021 Three Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported As Reported FX Impact MSP Delivery

Model Shift Adjusted Revenue North American Staffing $ 179,381 $ 154,711 $ – $ – $ 154,711 International Staffing 28,256 21,749 2,343 – 24,092 North American MSP 9,790 9,436 – – 9,436 Corporate and Other 121 149 – 149 Eliminations (14 ) (104 ) – – (104 ) Total Revenue $ 217,534 $ 185,941 $ 2,343 $ – $ 188,284 % change 15.5 % Nine Months Ended

August 1, 2021 Nine Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported As Reported FX impact MSP Delivery

Model Shift Adjusted Revenue North American Staffing $ 547,892 $ 510,492 $ – $ (2,072 ) $ 508,420 International Staffing 80,149 72,275 6,130 78,405 North American MSP 29,291 28,550 – 52 28,602 Corporate and Other 357 539 – – 539 Eliminations (105 ) (874 ) – – (874 ) Total Revenue $ 657,584 $ 610,982 $ 6,130 $ (2,020 ) $ 615,092 % change 6.9 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 Three Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) North American Staffing $ 8,319 $ – $ 8,319 $ 2,691 $ – $ 2,691 International Staffing 1,180 – 1,180 551 – 551 North American MSP 571 – 571 944 – 944 Corporate and Other (8,510 ) 4 (8,506 ) (8,403 ) (14 ) (8,417 ) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,560 $ 4 $ 1,564 $ (4,217 ) $ (14 ) $ (4,231 ) Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 Nine Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) North American Staffing $ 23,965 $ – $ 23,965 $ 5,366 $ – $ 5,366 International Staffing 2,659 – 2,659 1,121 – 1,121 North American MSP 1,412 – 1,412 2,189 – 2,189 Corporate and Other (25,531 ) 5 (25,526 ) (26,583 ) (27 ) (26,610 ) Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,505 $ 5 $ 2,510 $ (17,907 ) $ (27 ) $ (17,934 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands) Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 Three Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Gross margin $ 36,200 $ – $ 36,200 $ 29,958 $ – $ 29,958 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 34,039 – 34,039 31,245 – 31,245 Restructuring and severance costs 489 (4 ) 485 546 14 560 Impairment charges 112 – 112 2,384 – 2,384 Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 1,560 $ 4 $ 1,564 $ (4,217 ) $ (14 ) $ (4,231 ) Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 Nine Months Ended August 2, 2020 As Reported Business Exited Adjusted As Reported Business Exited Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Gross margin $ 105,361 $ – $ 105,361 $ 93,622 $ – $ 93,622 Selling, administrative and other operating costs 100,736 – 100,736 106,931 – 106,931 Restructuring and severance costs 1,716 (5 ) 1,711 2,203 27 2,230 Impairment charges 404 – 404 2,395 – 2,395 Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,505 $ 5 $ 2,510 $ (17,907 ) $ (27 ) $ (17,934 )

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended August 1, 2021 As Reported Restructuring and

Impairment Costs Adjusted Earnings per Share Net income $ 615 $ 601 $ 1,216 Per share data: Basic: Net income $ 0.03 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares 21,968 21,968 Diluted Net income $ 0.03 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares 22,651 22,651 Nine Months Ended August 1, 2021 As Reported Restructuring and

Impairment Costs Adjusted Earnings per Share Net income $ 48 $ 2,120 $ 2,168 Per share data: Basic: Net income $ 0.00 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 21,851 21,851 Diluted Net income $ 0.00 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 22,542 22,542

