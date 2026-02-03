Volante Technologies named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Banking Payment Hub Platforms

Volante believes its solutions provide complete always-on payment processing support for banks and financial institutions across all tiers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Banking Payment Hub Platforms, which evaluates vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In Volante’s view, Gartner positioned them as a Leader based on their capacity to support enterprise-scale payment processing in banks and financial institutions across multiple regions, deployment models, and operational environments.

As the highest positioned provider in Ability to Execute, Volante believes its AI-powered Payments Platform is ISO 20022 native and provides complete, always-on, and composable payment processing support and can be deployed progressively alongside existing payment infrastructure, or as a full payment hub or SaaS model, allowing clients to own their modernization journey.

“In our view, being positioned as a Leader reflects Volante’s ability to execute through an unrivaled blend of curiosity, boldness, and discipline,” said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO at Volante. “Financial institutions are navigating real-time adoption, cloud transformation, and the emergence of digital value such as stablecoins. Our goal is to give them the freedom to innovate at their own pace, without compromising reliability and control.”

Embedded intelligence is built into how Volante delivers payment processing at scale. Banks must manage complexity as volumes, message formats, and routing requirements increase. By applying AI-powered capabilities directly within payment flows, Volante supports higher data quality, improved routing accuracy, and more efficient exception handling in production environments. As a result, payment operations teams improve productivity and reduce external dependencies.

Oddiraju continued, “We strongly feel this Gartner recognition provides independent context for the direction we’ve taken and the trust Volante clients place in our services, whether it’s a global money center powering entire economies or a Tier 4 bank supporting local commerce.”

Across the payments industry, financial institutions are facing convergence of regulatory change, infrastructure modernization, and rising expectations, driving institutions to modernize payment hubs in ways that balance speed, scale, and operational control. Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending will total $6.08 trillion in 2026, which Volante feels reflects the significant investment organizations are making to modernize core infrastructure and meet evolving operational requirements in depth, transparency, and control.

“Payments modernization is not a single event – it’s a series of technical and operational decisions that must work in live, high-volume production environments from day one, and that’s what our teams and clients have proven at scale,” said Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Delivery Officer, Volante Technologies. “Banks choose Volante because we give them flexibility, whether that’s an accelerated move to a unified, end-to-end payments platform, or a phased transition from legacy environments.”

“As our clients progress at their desired pace, we’re dedicated to investing for the future – just as we were 25 years ago. Through composable capabilities, AI-driven enhancements, and always-on multi-cloud delivery, Volante will be the payments modernization foundation for banks and financial institutions of all tiers and regions, no matter how their requirements evolve,” Gupta added.

Learn more about the Gartner Magic Quadrant:

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted cloud payments modernization partner to financial businesses worldwide, giving them the freedom to evolve and innovate at record speed. Real-time native, API enabled, and ISO 20022 fluent, Volante's always on Payments as a Service and underlying low-code platform process millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante’s customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world’s largest card networks. Learn more at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

