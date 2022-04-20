Voicemod Launches Software Kit for Building Realistic Audio Avatars in Games, Social Apps, and the Metaverse

Industry-first solution for creators, developers, and device manufacturers for easily integrating high performance, real-time voice conversion technology for more immersive, entertaining play

VALENCIA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audio–Voicemod (www.voicemod.net), the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, is now making its technology from the company’s hugely popular direct-to-consumer apps available to third parties through the Voicemod Developer Kit. The comprehensive Kit is the first and only solution to empower developers, creators, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate Voicemod’s high-performance, real-time voice conversion technology into their games, applications, social apps, and hardware. The ever-increasing suite of effects, including hyper-realistic audio avatars, can easily become a harmonious component of any social audio program.

Voicemod creates social audio tools that make it simple for anyone to create and control their own sonic identity in the metaverse and share the voices they feel best reveal their true selves, in the way they want to be heard. Through a mix of voice filters, voice morphing, hyper-realistic voice skins, soundboard effects, musical effects, user-created speech-to-speech real-time voice modifications, and a variety of other real-time audio customizations — Voicemod helps its users tap hidden sources of creativity to express themselves imaginatively as they play, work, create, and entertain.

The Voicemod Developer Kit is empowering the first major evolution of in-game and in-app voice chat. By making voice chat even more immersive, entertaining, and inclusive, game studios and developers of social and content creator apps, as well as device manufacturers targeting gamers, streamers, and social communication accessories, will be able to drive new levels of user engagement and retention in the metaverse.

Powering the sound of the metaverse

Until now, the Voicemod Developer Kit has been available only in limited release to select partners such as Agora and Bragi to enable existing apps and audio devices with their own voice changing and soundboard capabilities.

“Our aim is to make it easier for everyone — whether game developers, headphones manufacturers, musical artists, voice actors, players — to experiment with real-time social audio and voice augmentation,” said Voicemod CEO and co-founder Jaime Bosch. “By enabling customizable sonic personas and creating richer voice chat capabilities, the Voicemod Developer Kit is contributing to more meaningful, immersive experiences that result in heightened user adoption and retention.”

The Voicemod Developer Kit makes available a vast library of Voicemod voice skins that can be used live in real time, creating opportunities for dynamic social interactions in social communications-based applications and video games. Programmers and engineers combine Voicemod technology with other solutions as building blocks to curate dynamic, real-time engagement experiences. From audio and video calls, dating apps, and virtual classes, to streaming platforms and online video game integrations, the Voicemod Developer Kit makes it fast and easy to amplify online interactions in the metaverse through personalized audio avatars while protecting pseudonymity if desired.

Through the Kit, developers create low-latency, low CPU-usage audio-centric apps for mobile, web, or desktop. The open API also allows apps and devices to act as a remote control for Voicemod’s direct-to-consumer Windows desktop app already used in solutions such as Elgato’s Stream Deck.

The Voicemod Developer Kit uniquely provides:

Constantly growing collection of Voicemod original voices and curated sounds

Branded, DMCA-free IP content available exclusively through Voicemod

Interactive soundboards

Headless architecture with multi-platform support on Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iOS, VST/AU and including Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Stream Deck, etc.

Compatibility with game engines such as Unreal Engine, Unity, and more

Voicemod is building momentum around the company’s interactive audio technology and voice avatars — capabilities that will become increasingly essential as the metaverse grows into reality. So far in 2022, Voicemod has already signed multiple agreements to expand its library of high quality sounds and voice filters by licensing popular intellectual property (IP) from diverse entertainment sectors, including games (Angry Birds), emoticons (SmileyWorld), music (ODB), television (Trailer Park Boys), and classic film and TV titles. (See www.voicemod.com/newsroom for details.)

To get started with the Voicemod Developer Kit, visit www.voicemod.net/developers for information on platforms that support Voicemod technology as well as how to integrate Voicemod’s real-time voice changing engine directly into hardware, games, and applications.

About Voicemod

Voicemod is the leader in real-time audio augmentation. Developers trust Voicemod’s audio technology to help end-users create virtual voices and define their sonic identities. As companies strive to build a responsible metaverse, Voicemod is the tool that helps gamers, content creators, and professionals of all skill levels find the voice that best expresses themselves as they play, work, create, and entertain. Discover more at www.voicemod.net.

Contacts

Michelle Denny



Sterling Communications



+1 (408) 335-7331



voicemod@sterlingpr.com