Vodafone Portugal Awards Mavenir Cloud-Native Converged Packet Core

Mavenir becomes Vodafone’s strategic 5G Core supplier

LISBON, Portugal & READING, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Vodafone Portugal, a leading telecom provider in Portugal, and Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced that Vodafone Portugal will be using the MAVcore solution for its fully containerised Converged Packet Core network after the selection of Mavenir as strategic 5G Converged Core supplier.

The MAVcore family includes Mavenir’s leading-edge Converged Packet Core and Policy Control solution delivering a next-generation modernised data network. The MAVcore solution will allow the transformation to a containerised and automated cloud-native network – providing the flexibility for future mobile network evolution, including the launch of disruptive and innovative 5G Stand Alone applications for Vodafone customers in Portugal.

The 5G Converged Packet Core solution is designed with cloud-native containerised techniques providing a fully scalable and virtualised network architecture. The solution uses software running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware that provides cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and agility. Mavenir Converged Packet Core with multi-access support (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G) allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) like Vodafone to plan for future growth and a greater focus on security and reliability. It simplifies network transformation and enables operational efficiencies with complete automation.

Paulino Correa, Network Director, Vodafone Portugal, said; “The industry defines several steps for 5G – the first one was launched back in November – but it is the second step, the 5G Stand Alone Core, that brings the more powerful technology revolution in terms of use cases. For our strategic 5G Stand Alone Core supplier, we wanted a vendor who would have innovation at its heart and equally provide us with a technically leading converged Packet Core solution. We have been working on 5G SA with Mavenir in our lab for over 1 year and are now ready to deliver a cloud-native Packet Core platform that will transform our network and prepare it for powerful applications and differentiating use cases, as the 5G solution evolves.”

Stefano Cantarelli, Chief Marketing Officer, Mavenir, said; “Mavenir has been working with Vodafone Group across various projects and we are delighted to now be part of their next-generation Converged Packet Core network under the Spring 3 Cosmos programme – we look forward to transforming Vodafone Portugal’s existing network into a dynamic, agile, fully automated for simplified operation and cloud-native based platform.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About Vodafone Portugal:

Vodafone Portugal is part of the Vodafone Group which is a leading technology communications company. Vodafone is the largest mobile and fixed network operator in Europe and a leading global IoT connectivity provider. Vodafone Group operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partner with mobile networks in 48 more. Vodafone Portugal currently serves 3.6 million homes and businesses with its next generation network and has over 4.6 million mobile customers.



https://www.vodafone.pt/

Contacts

Mavenir:

PR@mavenir.com

Maryvonne Tubb (US)



Emmanuela Spiteri (EMEA)

PR Contact Vodafone Portugal:

press.pt@vodafone.com

+351 210 915 219