Vodafone Hungary Deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS and OSS Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Fixed-Mobile Convergence

On-Time and On-Budget Implementation of Converged Platform Enables Faster Time to Market and an Improved Digital Customer Experience

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it has successfully delivered BSS2Cloud, a cloud-based solution that supports fixed-mobile convergence for Vodafone Hungary’s B2C and small and medium enterprise customers with improved time to market, a strong business growth trajectory and an improved digital experience.

Through this project, Netcracker has provided its Digital BSS – including Netcracker Cloud BSS, Netcracker Revenue Management and Product Lifecycle Management, as well as Digital OSS – including Service Management & Orchestration, Hybrid Resource Management and Infrastructure Management – to give Vodafone Hungary the ability to leverage a localized software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solution and deliver a rich digital customer experience.

BSS2Cloud allows Vodafone Hungary to integrate a consolidated, next-generation platform to improve business agility, productivity, automation and customer experience across B2C fixed and mobile and television service customers. Vodafone Hungary’s use of Netcracker Cloud BSS, including Netcracker’s Digital Blueprint Methodology with Vodafone’s best practices, will ensure its ability to accelerate the onboarding process, deliver more personalized customer experiences across digital channels and gain more visibility and control over customer management.

“BSS2Cloud enables us to quickly reap the business benefits of digital transformation and deliver innovative new services with a better customer experience,” said Bálint Kelemen, CIO at Vodafone Hungary. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Netcracker in order to develop and deliver this groundbreaking solution.”

“In the rapidly evolving digital economy, the on-time, best-of-suite digital transformation featuring our Cloud BSS offering will enable greater automation and speed, both of which are critical to differentiate Vodafone Hungary from the competition,” said Sylvain Seignour, President of Netcracker. “Vodafone Hungary’s move to the cloud demonstrates forward thinking and innovation, and we are excited to partner with the company during its ambitious digital transformation project.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

