Vocera Awarded a Place on NHS Shared Business Services Framework

New NHS SBS framework provides access to market leading communication tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VCRA #ClinicalCommunication—Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) today announced that the company’s clinical communication and workflow solutions are now available for procurement through the NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions Framework.

The framework offers a compliant route for NHS and public sector organisations to procure communication solutions directly from approved suppliers that have met key standards and requirements, saving valuable time and resources.

“We are delighted to be named an approved supplier to this NHS SBS framework,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “It will help make it faster and easier for our healthcare customers in the UK to procure and implement our award-winning solutions.”

For more than 20 years Vocera has been working to simplify workflows and improve the lives of healthcare team members and the people they serve. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems around the world have relied on Vocera solutions to help keep team members safe and connected while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Nurses, doctors and other care team members use Vocera solutions to communicate and collaborate by securely texting or calling. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or the hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Team members can quickly connect with the right person or group using role assignments and simple voice commands. Interoperability between Vocera solutions and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; minimize cognitive overload, speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience.

The experience and capability of Vocera and its solutions have been robustly tested via NHS SBS’s procurement process. A total of 29 suppliers have been awarded to the framework, which includes nine lots. Vocera is in Lot 8 – Workforce.

Adam Nickerson, senior category manager of digital and IT at NHS SBS said, “Our new Patient/Citizen Communications and Engagement Solutions framework provides access to market leading communication tools encompassing workforce communications, alerts, reminders, and appointment technology that support healthcare professionals to deliver effective and efficient clinical care.”

About NHS Shared Business Services

NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) was created in 2004 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to deliver corporate services to the NHS. A unique joint venture with Sopra Steria, a European leader in digital services and software development, it makes life easier for NHS employees, patients and suppliers, and delivers value for money to the taxpayer.

Proud members of the NHS family, NHS SBS provides finance & accounting, procurement and workforce services to more than half the NHS in England. Sharing common values and unity of purpose with the rest of the NHS family, its solutions are underpinned by cutting-edge technologies and the teams’ expertise, in-depth understanding of the NHS, and commitment to service excellence.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides clinical communication and workflow solutions that help protect and connect team members, increase operational efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. Vocera solutions can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

John Elias



Vocera Communications, Inc



416 899-4976



jelias@vocera.com