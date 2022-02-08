VMware Welcomes New Leadership To Help Accelerate Company’s Multi-Cloud Strategy

Company Appoints Laura Heisman as Chief Marketing Officer and Sylvain Cazard to General Manager, Asia Pacific and Japan

Company Also Recently Appointed John Sabino as Chief Customer Experience Officer and Zia Yusuf as SVP of Strategic Ecosystems and Industry Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VMW–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the appointment of two executives to the company’s Go-To-Market Leadership team. Laura Heisman has joined the company as chief marketing officer, and Sylvain Cazard will lead the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region as general manager.





“ It’s clear that multi-cloud will be the model for digital business for the next 10 years, and VMware is working with our customers to help them embrace this opportunity,” said Sumit Dhawan, president, VMware. “ Laura brings a great combination of enterprise infrastructure and developer experience that will help us accelerate our marketing efforts in this multi-cloud era. And Sylvain’s customer-centric mindset and deep sales experience will help jumpstart a fantastic next chapter of growth for the company and the team in APJ.”

As CMO, Heisman is responsible for leading all aspects of the Global Marketing organization, which includes Corporate and Brand, Partner, Developer, Segment and Field Marketing. She brings to the role more than 25 years experience in reaching enterprise, developer, consumer and corporate audiences through her prior leadership roles at GitHub, where she elevated awareness and built developer fans of the largest and most advanced development platform in the world, and Citrix.

As general manager for VMware’s business in APJ, Cazard oversees VMware’s sales, business strategy and services across the region. With more than 12 years at VMware, he is adept at executing go-to-market strategy across multi-product and multi-cloud platforms to enable enterprise digital transformation. Prior to this, Cazard was vice president for the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Sylvain takes over the reins of VMware’s APJ business from Duncan Hewett, who is retiring from his role at the company.

VMware also recently welcomed two additional executives to the company’s Go-To-Market leadership team. John Sabino leads the company’s Customer Experience and Success organization, including the Customer Success, Professional Services, Learning, and Global Support team, as Chief Customer Experience Officer, recently joining from Splunk. Zia Yusuf serves as senior vice president of Strategic Ecosystem and Industry Solutions. In this role, Yusuf is responsible for building joint horizontal and industry-centric solutions with our ecosystem and alliances across Dell, global cloud providers, telco service providers, global system integrators, and global ISVs. Yusuf joins the company from Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Senior Partner & Managing Director.

