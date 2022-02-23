Home Business Wire VMware to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
VMware to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VMW–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, VMware’s chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. PT/ 1:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

Additional Information

VMware’s website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.com. VMware’s goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events at which its executives talk about VMware’s products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware’s financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; ESG (environmental, social and governance) information; and other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting.

Contacts

Sandra Kerrigan

VMware Investor Relations

skerrigan@vmware.com

Michael Thacker

VMware Global Communications

mthacker@vmware.com

