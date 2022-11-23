VMware Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenue of $3.21 billion

Subscription and SaaS Revenue of $988 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023:

Quarterly Review

Revenue for the third quarter was $3.21 billion, an increase of 1% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.61 billion for the third quarter, an increase of 5% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Subscription and SaaS constituted 31% of our total revenue for the quarter.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the third quarter was $988 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Subscription and SaaS ARR for the third quarter was $4.10 billion, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

GAAP net income for the third quarter was $231 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, down 43% per diluted share compared to $398 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $626 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, down 15% per diluted share compared to $725 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. 1

GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $390 million, a decrease of 25% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $857 million, a decrease of 8% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Operating cash flow for the third quarter was $1.26 billion. Free cash flow for the third quarter was $1.16 billion.

RPO for the third quarter totaled $11.90 billion, up 7% year-over-year.

“ Q3 results met our expectations. This past quarter we demonstrated that our innovation engine is flourishing, as we unveiled many new offerings across our portfolio, including VMware vSphere 8, VMware vSAN 8 and VMware Aria,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “ We remain committed to and engaged in helping customers transform their businesses and unlock the full potential of multi-cloud.”

“ Our Q3 subscription and SaaS ARR growth of 24% reflects increased adoption of our multi-cloud product portfolio and recently introduced customer programs,” said Zane Rowe, executive vice president and CFO, VMware. “ By continuing to meet the evolving needs of our customers, we increased our mix of subscription and SaaS revenue to 31% of our total revenue this quarter.”

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

At VMware Explore U.S. 2022, the company announced new and enhanced portfolio offerings, Cross-Cloud services and expanded partnerships to deliver a faster and smarter path to cloud for digital businesses. New technology offerings included: VMware vSphere 8 , which introduces a new era of computing by supporting DPUs (Data Processing Units) alongside CPUs and GPUs—making the future of modern infrastructure accessible to all enterprises. VMware vSAN 8 for breakthrough performance and hyper-efficiency. VMware Aria , a new multi-cloud management portfolio, which provides a set of end-to-end solutions for managing cloud native applications and infrastructure. VMware Cloud Foundation+, introducing a cloud-connected architecture for managing and operating full stack HCI in data centers. Project Northstar , a preview of a major advancement of the VMware NSX platform, for multi-cloud networking, security and end-to-end visibility. VMware Tanzu for Kubernetes Operations , which includes VMware Tanzu Mission Control, VMware Aria Operations for Apps and VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, will simplify Kubernetes delivery, management and reliability. The extension of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator to mobile devices and third-party apps, for multi-platform automation and orchestration.

VMware recently announced an expansion of our partnership with IBM to help clients in regulated industries more easily move workloads to the cloud, with IBM Consulting now serving as a GSI partner for VMware.

VMware extended its ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to help customers with an Azure-first strategy to modernize enterprise VMware vSphere workloads quickly and cost-effectively in Microsoft Azure.

with Microsoft to help customers with an Azure-first strategy to modernize enterprise VMware vSphere workloads quickly and cost-effectively in Microsoft Azure. VMware and AWS announced new capabilities in the jointly engineered VMware Cloud on AWS service and broad availability of VMware Cross-Cloud services on AWS Marketplace to help customers accelerate moving VMware workloads to modern and more secure infrastructure in AWS to support enterprise cloud transformation.

of VMware Cross-Cloud services on AWS to help customers accelerate moving VMware workloads to modern and more secure infrastructure in AWS to support enterprise cloud transformation. VMware introduced VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS, which delivers advanced protection purpose-built for securing both traditional and modern workloads.

VMware received industry analyst recognition: VMware was positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. 2 Previously known as the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, this year’s report marks the fifth consecutive year that Gartner has recognized VMware as a Leader in SD-WAN. VMware was positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Tools. 3 This is the fifth consecutive year VMware has been named. We believe Gartner recognized VMware as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant because of our Workspace One product. Analyst firm IDC ranked VMware No. 1 in the worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) 4 software market for 2021. This year’s report marks the fifth consecutive year that customers have helped VMware top the list in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration.



1 Our annual estimated tax rate is based upon, among other things, current tax law regarding the impacts of Internal Revenue Code Section 174 (“Section 174”) research and development expense capitalization, which became effective beginning VMware’s fiscal 2023. Although the U.S. Congress continues to consider various legislative options that would defer the amortization requirement to later years, the financial results for the nine months ended October 28, 2022 reflect the impact of the tax law in effect as of October 28, 2022. The provided estimated tax adjustment range, in the table accompanying this release, reflects the non-GAAP adjustment we would expect should the capitalization provisions of Section 174 be deferred or repealed with effect for fiscal 2023. 2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. This document was renamed from Magic Quadrant of WAN Edge Infrastructure to Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN in 2022. 3 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson, Chris Silva, Craig Fisler, August 1, 2022. 4 The IDC report, “ Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management Software Market Shares, 2021: Economic Recovery Drives Growth,” (doc #US49218922, June 2022) analyzed revenue and growth rate for the total market in calendar 2021, as well as revenues, shares and growth rates of select leading vendors.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit vmware.com/company.

Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Broadcom

VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom Inc. (“Broadcom”). The transaction, which is expected to be completed in Broadcom’s fiscal year 2023, is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Please refer to the May 26, 2022 announcement entitled, “ Broadcom to Acquire VMware for Approximately $61 Billion in Cash and Stock,” available on news.vmware.com.

Additional Information

VMware’s website is located at vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at ir.vmware.com. VMware’s goal is to maintain the investor relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate to pertinent information about VMware, all of which is made available free of charge. The additional information includes: materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences, speeches and events at which its executives talk about its products, services and competitive strategies; webcasts of its earnings calls, investor conferences and events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on its financial metrics, including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; corporate governance information; ESG (environmental, social and governance) information; other news, blogs and announcements that VMware may post from time to time that investors may find useful or interesting; and opportunities to sign up for email alerts and RSS feeds to have information pushed in real time.

VMware, vSphere, VMware vSAN, VMware Aria, Explore, NSX, Tanzu, Workspace ONE, and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective organizations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to VMware’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR is an operating measure VMware uses to assess the strength of the Company’s subscription and SaaS offerings. ARR is a performance metric and should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or combined with, revenue and unearned revenue. ARR represents the annualized value of VMware’s committed customer subscription and SaaS contracts as of the end of the reporting period, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms and any applicable termination for convenience clauses are not exercised, except that, for consumption-based subscription and SaaS offerings, ARR represents the annualized quarterly revenue based on revenue recognized for the current reporting period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected benefits to customers, partners and stockholders of VMware’s strategy and offerings, as well as the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom and related timing of its consummation. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risk factors, including but not limited to: (1) the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the proposed acquisition, and the ability to consummate the proposed acquisition, on a timely basis or at all; (2) business disruption following the announcement of the proposed transaction, including disruption of current plans and operations; (3) the effects of the proposed acquisition, the spin-off of VMware from Dell and changes in VMware’s and Dell’s commercial relationships and go-to-market strategy on VMware’s ability to (a) enter into, maintain and extend strategically effective partnerships, collaborations and alliances, (b) maintain and establish new relationships with customers, partners and suppliers, and (c) maintain operating results and VMware’s business generally; (4) difficulties in retaining and hiring key personnel and employees, including due to the proposed acquisition; (5) the ability to implement plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to the business after the completion of the proposed acquisition and realize synergies; (6) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on VMware’s operations, financial condition, customers, the business environment and global and regional economies; (7) the ability of VMware to adapt its offerings, business operations and go-to-market activities to changes in how customers consume information technology resources, such as through subscription and SaaS offerings; (8) changes to VMware’s and Dell’s respective financial conditions and strategic directions, including potential effects of the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, that could adversely impact the VMware-Dell commercial relationship and collaborations; (9) the continued risk of on-going and new litigation and regulatory actions, including the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed acquisition; (10) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (11) delays or reductions in consumer, government and information technology spending, including due to the announced acquisition; (12) competitive factors, such as pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors into the industries in which VMware competes, as well as new product and marketing initiatives by VMware’s competitors; (13) rapid technological changes in the virtualization software, cloud, end user, edge security and mobile computing and telecom industries; (14) the uncertainty of VMware’s customers’ acceptance of and ability to transition to emerging technologies and new offerings and computing strategies in the industries in which VMware competes; (15) VMware’s ability to protect its proprietary technology; (16) changes to product and services development timelines; (17) risks associated with cyber-attacks, information security and data privacy; (18) disruptions resulting from key management changes; (19) risks associated with international sales, such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and increased trade barriers; (20) changes in VMware’s financial condition; and (21) other business effects, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value and effect as well as other risks detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including VMware’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that VMware may file from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. VMware assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License $ 621 $ 710 $ 1,990 $ 2,093 Subscription and SaaS 988 820 2,830 2,336 Services 1,602 1,658 4,815 4,891 Total revenue 3,211 3,188 9,635 9,320 Operating expenses(1): Cost of license revenue 39 37 113 111 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 196 175 583 502 Cost of services revenue 384 362 1,128 1,051 Research and development 832 768 2,409 2,251 Sales and marketing 1,081 1,011 3,216 2,993 General and administrative 289 316 815 808 Realignment — — 7 1 Operating income 390 519 1,364 1,603 Investment income 20 — 28 1 Interest expense (77 ) (74 ) (222 ) (173 ) Other income (expense), net (14 ) 12 (44 ) (7 ) Income before income tax 319 457 1,126 1,424 Income tax provision 88 59 306 190 Net income $ 231 $ 398 $ 820 $ 1,234 Net income per weighted-average share, basic $ 0.55 $ 0.95 $ 1.94 $ 2.94 Net income per weighted-average share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.94 $ 1.93 $ 2.92 Weighted-average shares, basic 423,993 419,456 422,194 419,309 Weighted-average shares, diluted 426,328 421,763 424,490 422,201 __________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of license revenue $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1 Cost of subscription and SaaS revenue 7 5 18 16 Cost of services revenue 31 21 79 70 Research and development 163 125 441 402 Sales and marketing 104 74 278 227 General and administrative 43 33 124 97

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in millions, except per share amounts, and shares in thousands) (unaudited) October 28, January 28, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,972 $ 3,614 Short-term investments — 19 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10 and $10 1,909 2,297 Due from related parties 821 1,438 Other current assets 616 598 Total current assets 7,318 7,966 Property and equipment, net 1,597 1,461 Deferred tax assets 6,090 5,906 Intangible assets, net 526 714 Goodwill 9,598 9,598 Due from related parties 189 199 Other assets 2,808 2,832 Total assets $ 28,126 $ 28,676 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 297 $ 234 Accrued expenses and other 2,566 2,806 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 — Unearned revenue 6,339 6,479 Due to related parties 201 132 Total current liabilities 10,403 9,651 Long-term debt 9,686 12,671 Unearned revenue 4,878 4,743 Income tax payable 260 242 Operating lease liabilities 849 927 Due to related parties 804 909 Other liabilities 440 409 Total liabilities 27,320 29,552 Contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Class A common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 2,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 424,613 and 418,808 shares 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 870 — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13 ) (5 ) Accumulated deficit (55 ) (875 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 806 (876 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 28,126 $ 28,676

VMware, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 28, October 29, October 28, October 29, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 231 $ 398 $ 820 $ 1,234 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 316 281 906 825 Stock-based compensation 348 258 941 813 Deferred income taxes, net (101 ) (61 ) (181 ) (92 ) (Gain) loss on equity securities and disposition of assets, net 1 (9 ) (11 ) 29 Other 3 3 6 6 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 162 41 384 247 Other current assets and other assets (92 ) (77 ) (512 ) (467 ) Due from related parties 446 255 627 777 Accounts payable 79 17 48 87 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (208 ) 37 (527 ) (181 ) Income taxes payable 94 53 208 24 Unearned revenue (15 ) (106 ) (6 ) (82 ) Due to related parties 1 — (36 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 1,265 1,090 2,667 3,220 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (108 ) (106 ) (327 ) (263 ) Sales of investments in equity securities — 34 20 68 Purchases of strategic investments (3 ) (1 ) (11 ) (7 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets — 4 91 5 Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible assets — — (4 ) (15 ) Net cash used in investing activities (111 ) (69 ) (231 ) (212 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 124 128 248 267 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes, net of issuance costs — 5,944 — 5,944 Repayment of term loan (500 ) — (2,000 ) — Repayment of note payable to Dell — (270 ) — (270 ) Repurchase of common stock — (143 ) (89 ) (872 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (48 ) (48 ) (253 ) (291 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (425 ) 5,610 (2,098 ) 4,775 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 729 6,631 338 7,783 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 3,272 5,922 3,663 4,770 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 4,001 $ 12,553 $ 4,001 $ 12,553 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 86 $ 49 $ 226 $ 146 Cash paid for taxes, net 94 73 278 276 Non-cash items: Changes in capital additions, accrued but not paid $ 14 $ (2 ) $ 23 $ 9

VMware, Inc. GROWTH IN REVENUE PLUS SEQUENTIAL CHANGE IN UNEARNED REVENUE (in millions) (unaudited) Growth in Total Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned Revenue Three Months Ended October 28, October 29, 2022 2021 Total revenue, as reported $ 3,211 $ 3,188 Sequential change in unearned revenue(1) (14 ) (105 ) Total revenue plus sequential change in unearned revenue $ 3,197 $ 3,083 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 4 % Growth in License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Plus Sequential Change in Unearned License and Subscription and SaaS Revenue Three Months Ended October 28, October 29, 2022 2021 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue, as reported $ 1,609 $ 1,530 Sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue(2) 253 27 Total license and subscription and SaaS revenue plus sequential change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue $ 1,862 $ 1,557 Change (%) over prior year, as reported 20 % __________ (1) Consists of the change in total unearned revenue from the preceding quarter. Total unearned revenue consists of current and non-current unearned revenue amounts presented in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. (2) Consists of the change in unearned license and subscription and SaaS revenue from the preceding quarter.

Contacts

Julie Gonzalez



VMware Investor Relations



ir@vmware.com

Doreen Ruyak



VMware Global PR



druyak@vmware.com

202-744-9767

