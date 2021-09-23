VMware Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure for Fourth Consecutive Year

Company Also Scores Highest in the Cloud-First WAN Use Case in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure Report

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. According to Gartner, VMware was evaluated on its ability to execute and completeness of vision and was placed furthest for its completeness of vision. This is the fourth consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader for VMware SD-WAN in the Gartner evaluation for WAN edge infrastructure.

In addition, VMware has received the highest score for the Cloud-First WAN use case in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report.

VMware SD-WAN is now part of VMware SASE, a secure access service edge (SASE) platform that combines industry-leading WAN Edge capabilities, edge compute capabilities, and cloud-delivered security functions, including cloud web security, zero-trust network access and firewalling, among others. These services are being rolled out to a global network of over 150 points of presence (PoPs).

“To support the growing number of distributed users (and their devices and services), the industry is taking WAN Edge networking, security and services to the next level with SASE,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware continues to advance its SASE platform and we believe the Gartner recognition of VMware SD-WAN, a core component of VMware SASE, validates our position to support customers as they face a new edge reality.”

By delivering cloud networking and cloud security services with VMware SASE, customers can achieve:

A cloud-first approach by enabling multi-cloud interconnect with VMware SD-WAN cloud gateways. VMware SASE services are completely cloud-based and easy to consume and scale.

by enabling multi-cloud interconnect with VMware SD-WAN cloud gateways. VMware SASE services are completely cloud-based and easy to consume and scale. Better protection against attacks at all levels with robust security, including contextual access, network security, application protection and workload encryption.

at all levels with robust security, including contextual access, network security, application protection and workload encryption. Assured application performance by enabling user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical apps, even with a single link and degraded network conditions.

by enabling user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical apps, even with a single link and degraded network conditions. Operational simplicity with automation and zero-touch provisioning. VMware SASE can transform day 2 operations and self-heal networks with actionable insights.

with automation and zero-touch provisioning. VMware SASE can transform day 2 operations and self-heal networks with actionable insights. Edge compute / edge services delivery through unique positioning between the service provider underlay and the application overlay. The platform can draw on 5G services that improve latency or performance, while simultaneously delivering these capabilities to applications running in the cloud or workloads moving to the edge.

