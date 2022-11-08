VMware Enables Customers to Shift from Cloud Chaos to Cloud Smart with Multi-Cloud Offerings

VMware Announces New and Enhanced Portfolio Offerings and an Expanded Ecosystem at VMware Explore 2022 Europe

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware Explore 2022 Europe —Today at VMware Explore 2022 Europe, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced innovations, new offerings, services and expanded partnerships that further enable customers to optimize their journey to multi-cloud.

“VMware and its partners continue to deliver new innovative offerings to help customers benefit from a cloud-smart approach,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “Customers recognize that a multi-cloud environment provides them a choice of clouds—sovereign and global—in which to run their apps. VMware is there every step of the way to help customers turn multi-cloud complexity into competitive advantage.”

Raghuram added: “Digital transformation is top of mind for enterprises as they aim to accelerate their pace of innovation. We understand the challenges they face in terms of cost, cybersecurity and energy consumption. We’re uniquely positioned to help them address those challenges through innovation and expanded partnerships.”

As organizations have embraced multi-cloud, they’ve encountered a big spike in complexity, security challenges and a skills shortage.(1) Despite the challenges, organizations have accelerated multi-cloud use.(2) Together with its ecosystem partners, VMware is helping organizations successfully adopt a “Cloud Smart” approach, with flexibility and choice across multiple clouds. Cloud-smart organizations have benefitted from their multi-cloud operations noting their enhanced competitiveness and top-line results. For example, according to research by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by VMware, 97 percent of cloud-smart organizations surveyed say their approach to multi-cloud has improved their revenue growth, and 96 percent say it has improved their profitability.(3) These learnings point to the impact of VMware Cross-Cloud services – which provide customers with the advantages of a cloud-smart approach by helping them chose the right cloud for the right app.

Accelerate Cloud Transformation and Extend to the Edge

Today at VMware Explore Europe, VMware announced offerings focused on helping enable customers to better run, scale and secure enterprise workloads across private and public clouds and at the edge. Highlights include:

With 25 partners globally, VMware Sovereign Cloud

VMware’s next-generation SD-WAN solution

The new VMware Carbon Black XDR will advance lateral security by extending VMware’s network visibility and detection to VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR, significantly improving threat detection and prevention across endpoints and networks.

will advance lateral security by extending VMware’s network visibility and detection to VMware Carbon Black Enterprise EDR, significantly improving threat detection and prevention across endpoints and networks. The new VMware HCX+ and enhancements to the VMware NSX ALB PULSE Cloud Service will help enterprises embrace the cloud operating model.

Build and Operate a Cloud Native Platform

VMware is announcing advancements to its VMware Tanzu cloud native app portfolio and VMware Aria cloud management platform. They combine to deliver a cloud-smart approach to cloud native application development, delivery, and management that supports customers at every step of their journey, across any Kubernetes and across any cloud. Highlights include:

The beta launch of VMware Image Builder , which automates the creation of secure, trusted, and continuously maintained software artifacts in alignment with corporate compliance standards.

, which automates the creation of secure, trusted, and continuously maintained software artifacts in alignment with corporate compliance standards. Availability of a new free offering of VMware Aria Hub powered by VMware Aria Graph.

Empower the Hybrid Workforce

IT teams continue to deal with challenges in today’s hybrid work environment as employees use more devices, access more applications across more clouds, and work from more locations than ever. Today, VMware is announcing new capabilities across its Anywhere Workspace platform to help further ease this management burden for IT teams and improve their productivity with automation. Updates include:

VMware is broadening the coverage of its DEX solution to support Digital Employee Experience Management (DEEM) for third-party managed Windows devices.

for third-party managed Windows devices. The extension of Workspace ONE Freestyle Orchestrator to enable automation beyond device-based task-specific workflows within Workspace ONE to context-driven ticketing workflows that span 3rd party IT systems.

to enable automation beyond device-based task-specific workflows within Workspace ONE to context-driven ticketing workflows that span 3rd party IT systems. Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) and received its Authority to Operate (ATO) in Civilian agencies.

VMware Cross-Cloud™ services Helps Customers Navigate the Multi-Cloud Era

At VMware Explore Europe, VMware is unveiling enhanced offerings for VMware Cross-Cloud services to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era from cloud chaos to cloud smart. VMware Cross-Cloud services is a portfolio of cloud services that deliver a unified and simplified way to build, operate, access, and secure any application on any cloud from any device. VMware Cross-Cloud service pillars include 1) App Platform, 2) Cloud Management, 3) Cloud & Edge Infrastructure, 4) Security & Networking, and 5) Anywhere Workspace. For the latest news and more on how VMware is delivering a faster and smarter path to cloud for digital businesses, visit the VMware Explore 2022 Europe media kit.

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore is an evolution of the company’s flagship conference, VMworld. VMware Explore aims to be the industry’s go-to-event for all things multi-cloud. This year, it will feature industry-led solution and technical sessions, an extensive ecosystem of 90% of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of multi-cloud ISVs and several networking events. To learn more about VMware Explore, please visit: www.vmware.com/explore.html.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware, Anywhere Workspace, Explore, VMworld, Tanzu, VMware Aria, HCX+, Carbon Black, NSX, Workspace ONE, and Horizon are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

